Listen to Jamie T’s high-octane new single ‘Between The Rocks’

Jamie T has shared a new track called ‘Between The Rocks’ – you can listen to it below.

The single serves as the latest preview of the south London singer-songwriter’s fifth album ‘The Theory Of Whatever’, which is due for release next Friday (July 29) via Polydor. It follows on from previous songs ‘The Old Style Raiders’ and ‘St George Wharf Tower’.

In the breakdown of the high-octane tune, T sings of “how a couple [of] thousand records can turn platinum in a couple of days/ ‘Cause I’m still in that very moment/ I’m just a thousand miles away.”

Co-written by former Maccabees guitarist Hugo White (who also produced T’s new album), ‘Between The Rocks’ arrived yesterday (July 20) alongside an official visualiser that’s set inside a church.

T recently announced some additional dates to his 2022 UK headline tour, which will take place throughout November.

The musician headlined the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury 2022 last month, marking only his second live appearance in the past five years. Prior to that, he made his return to the stage with an intimate show at Subterania in west London.

You can see Jamie T’s upcoming UK tour dates below, and find any remaining tickets here.

NOVEMBER 2022

08 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

10 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

11 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

12 – O2 Academy, Leeds

14 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

15 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

17 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

18 – Alexandra Palace, London

21 – University Great Hall, Cardiff

22 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

23 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Earlier this year, the star released a 15th-anniversary reissue of his Mercury Prize-nominated debut album ‘Panic Prevention’ (2007).