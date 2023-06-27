Jamie T shares anthemic new single ‘Hippodrome’

Jamie T has shared a new single titled ‘Hippodrome’ ahead of his headline show at Finsbury Park in London.

Co-produced by Olly Burden, ‘Hippodrome’ is an anthemic track that opens up with bright strings leading into a nostalgic beat. The lyrics “Heart quickens south of the river / Mouth full of vinnie sipping cans full of liquor” make up the chorus describing a night from the past.

The singer is set to play his largest headline gig on Friday, June 30 at Finsbury Park in London. The show will feature support from IDLES, Kojey Radical, Biig Piig, Hak Baker and Willie J Healey.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME about the upcoming monumental moment, Jamie T shared: “I’m excited! We played outside in the dark once at Benicassim years ago, but I’m looking forward to playing in the dark outside. Then the fuckin’ money you pay for the lights actually works! I’m just excited about it. It’s certainly something that won’t happen again. It’s gonna be a celebration.”

He added: “Stuff is slowly gearing up a bit. I want to do [the gig] in a way I want to do it and I want to be me about it. I wanna really enjoy it.”

He also mentioned that the gig would be a family affair with his parents attending. “My parents have only seen two gigs of mine ever, at Brixton Academy and Ally Pally, but this is important so I’ve got everyone down,” he shared.

“I’ve been doing this for 17 years now, and it seems like the right moment to get everyone together,” he added. “Family and friends and celebration. I don’t know what’s going on after this show, but I certainly feel like it’s a moment to get everyone down and enjoy it for once, rather than feel like it’s going to war.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Jamie T teamed up with Willie J Healey on his song ‘Thank You’. The track was featured on Healey’s 2023 album ‘Bunny’.

Jamie T’s most recent LP was 2022’s ‘The Theory Of Whatever’. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Regardless of why he’s the one to remain at the forefront of British alternative music, though, ‘The Theory Of Whatever’ shows that – unless he chooses to hit the eject button for himself – Jamie T should be sticking around for a lot longer.”