Jamie T’s new album is complete, according to producer

Jamie T‘s fifth studio album is seemingly on its way, as confirmed by engineer and producer Jag Jago on Twitter.

Jago wrote: “Jamie T album 5. Done. Seriously looking forward to 2022!” The new album would be the follow up to 2016’s ‘Trick’ as well as the album of B-sides Jamie released in 2018.

The collection of B-sides spans songs that Jamie T wrote in his childhood bedroom to Corktown, Detroit, from limited edition songs to those that have appeared for free on the internet, from the years 2006-2017. At the time, he promised that “new music is on its way… when it’s ready.”

In the same year, he contributed to Miles Kane‘s LP ‘Coup De Grace’. Speaking of working with Jamie T, Kane said, “We wrote a lot of tunes. Definitely he helped me lyrically. I tend to fall in the trap of using less words and spacing out the sentences – trying to be coronary, I guess.”

Jamie T album 5. Done. Seriously looking forward to 2022! — Jag Jago (@Jag_TheSultan) January 3, 2022

Kane added that Jamie T “brought lots to the table” in their collaboration. The following year, the pair performed the album track ‘Too Little Too Late’ at an intimate London show.

Last year, Carl Barât revealed that he had been working on new music with Jamie T. Barât shared a photo on Instagram of himself with Jamie and The Prodigy‘s Olly Burden, writing: “Da boys in the band… Been cookin’ up some dope lit sick shiz innit”.

A few months earlier, Jamie T posted a snap of himself with Barât when he visited The Libertines’ Margate hotel, The Albion Rooms.

“Met some wonderful people through the years,” T wrote beneath his image. “[Carl Barât] has to be one of my favourite. U r my guitar hero brother. Thankyou for having me.”

In 2020, Barât also covered Jamie’s track ‘The Prophet’.