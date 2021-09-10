Jamir Garcia’s Slapshock bandmates open up on frontman’s posthumous single ‘Paraiso’ and solo album

Former Slapshock members Lean Ansing and Chi Evora have opened up about their late frontman Jamir Garcia’s posthumous single ‘Paraiso’ and his upcoming solo album.

In a video released yesterday (September 10) by Macbeth Philippines titled “Stripped With Chi And Ansing”, the pair shared how happy they were that Garcia’s songs are finally seeing release.

They also expressed their gratitude at having Rico Blanco produce the album, which will be released by Balcony Entertainment, the management company and record label founded by Blanco.

“Alam ko, magiging maayos itong album na ito,” Slapshock drummer Evora said: “We know that the album will turn out well. Alam ko, he’s gonna take good care of Jamir’s songs.”

Ansing agreed, saying that Blanco was one of the musicians that the late vocalist really looked up to. “Worth it kay Rico talaga mapunta ‘yung pag-produce ng songs,” the guitarist added: “It’s worth it to have Rico produce the songs.”

Garcia had shared his plans to release a solo album about two or three years ago, Evora said. When the late frontman asked him to listen to his demos, Evora found the songs were “on a different level”. “It gave me goosebumps because it’s really great,” he recalled. “I’ve been a fan of Jamir for a long time, I think he’s one of the best songwriters in the Philippines.”

Ansing also revealed that recently-released ‘Paraiso’ was nearly a Slapshock song, as Garcia thought it “could be a song for the band”.

“Through listening to his songs, his legacy continues – that he’s a very good performer, a songwriter, an artist, a good person,” Ansing said of ‘Paraiso’. “It’s his gift to us, so to speak. He presents his songs to all the Slap Army and to everyone who’s going through hardship, motivating us to power through until we reach our paraiso.”

‘Paraiso’, released last September 5, is the first single from Garcia’s forthcoming posthumous solo album. He died at the age of 42 in November 2020.

The record came together after the late singer’s brother Sonboy collected files from Garcia’s computer. “The music was pretty much done and it just needed finishing touches,” Sonboy told Manila Bulletin.