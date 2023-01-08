Janelle Monáe to be awarded SeeHer Award at Critics Choice Awards 2023

It’s been confirmed that Janelle Monáe will receive the 2023 SeeHer Award at the upcoming Critics Choice Awards.

The trophy is presented to a person who “advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries.”

Previous SeeHer winners include Kristen Bell, Zendaya, Gal Gadot, Claire Foy and Viola Davis. The 2022 award was received by Halle Berry.

According to SeeHer, the organisation’s mission is to “increase the accurate portrayal of all women and girls in marketing, advertising, media, and entertainment, so they see themselves as they truly are and in all their potential.”

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards are set to take place January 15 and during the ceremony, Monáe will be awarded the SeeHer Award by their Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery co-star Kate Hudson.

Glass Onion was released on Netflix at the end of last year and quickly racked up over 80 million viewing hours during its opening weekend.

Speaking to NME about her role in the film, Janelle Monáe said that the “Number One rule” of Glass Onion was to be “entertaining”.

“This is a murder mystery whodunnit film that is meant to take people on a ride and an experience first,” said Monáe. “The other beautiful thing about it is because the characters are modernised, the audience members will take away from it who they are and what experience they know.

“I hadn’t done comedy. There are so many comedic moments in a specific tone that Rian has created. I think he’s been very innovative in this whodunnit space.”

They also teased a new album, joking that they had a “clone” for music who has been hard at work in the studio.

Monáe saw in the New Year by sharing a snippet of new music via a now-deleted Instagram post.