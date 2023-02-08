Janelle Monáe to release new single ‘Float’ next week

Janelle Monáe has announced the release date for their first new music of the year, with a single ‘Float’ set to arrive next week.

The new release will be the first proper single the star has shared since 2018, with all of her singles since coming from soundtracks or as one-off charity releases.

“Y’all won,” Monáe wrote on Twitter, announcing the new release. “FLOAT. 2/16.” They also shared a video that featured a clip of the track and her singing along to it with a mic while wearing a checkered furry bucket hat.

“No, I’m not the same, n***a,” Monáe sings in the snippet. “I think I done changed n***a / See something, not the same, n***a / I used to walk into the room, head down / Now I don’t walk, now I / Float.”

The star had jokingly threatened to delay the release on social media after a fan’s tweet went viral comparing them to Mr. Monopoly. “janelle monae finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man,” the fan tweeted. “Ohh y’all n****s liked this 26.8k times??no new music just for this,” Monáe replied.

Later, she returned to the tweet with another update: “35.7k likes?? No new tour. Hope it was worth it beloved.”

Following the release of the musician’s last album ‘Dirty Computer’ in 2018, they have released four more singles. ‘Turntables’ appeared on the soundtrack for the Amazon Original movie All In: The Fight For Democracy, while 2021’s ‘Stronger’ appeared on the Netflix series We The People.

‘That’s Enough’ scored the remake of Disney’s Lady And The Tramp, and ‘Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout)’ served as a protest against police brutality and raised funds for the African American Policy Forum.

In recent years, Monáe has focused on their acting career. In 2019, she starred in Harriet, a film about abolitionist Harriet Tubman, before appearing in The Glorias and Antebellum in 2020. Last year, she joined the Knives Out franchise for the sequel film Glass Onion.

Last month, the star was given the 2023 SeeHer Award at the Critics Choice Awards. The trophy is presented to a person who “advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries.”