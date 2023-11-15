Janet Jackson announces Asia tour dates for 2024

Janet Jackson has announced tour dates in Asia for March next year – see the list of tour dates below.

Today (November 15), Jackson took to social media to announced a handful of tour dates for March 2024, which includes four dates in Asia and two in Hawaii. Jackson will take on the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila, the Philippines on March 13. Three days later, she will head to Nagoya, Japan, where she will perform at Port Messe and then at Jo Hall in Osaka the day after. Janet Jackson will round out her Asia shows in Yokohama at the K Arena on March 20.

At the time of publishing, no other Asia dates have been announced. Janet Jackson has also announced via her Instagram post that ‘Waterfalls’ hitmakers TLC will support her at her three shows in Japan.

Tickets to Janet Jackson’s ‘Together Again’ concert in Manila will go on sale on November 25, while tickets to all three of her Japan tour dates will be available on January 13. Tickets and more details can be obtained at Janet Jackson’s official website.

Janet Jackson’s ‘Together Again’ 2024 Asia tour dates are:

March 2024:

13 – Manila, Philippines – Smart Araneta Coliseum

16 – Nagoya, Japan – Port Messe (with support from TLC)

17 – Osaka, Japan – Jo Hall (with support from TLC)

20 – Yokohama, Japan – K Arena (with support from TLC)

Meanwhile, the singer will detail her ‘Together Again’ tour in a new documentary Janet Jackson: Family First. Serving as the follow-up to last year’s Janet Jackson, the new documentary will also reveal her efforts to reunite the family band with her brother Randy for the first time in 40 years.