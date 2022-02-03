Janet Jackson hints at new music after previewing unreleased ‘Love I Love’

Janet Jackson has hinted that a new track featured in her recent self-titled documentary could be set for an official release.

The new Janet Jackson series, which premiered in the UK earlier this week, offers an unprecedented look into the star’s life and lengthy career.

As reported previously, an unreleased song titled ‘Love I Love’ soundtracks the closing credits of the final episode. “You got that love I love,” Jackson is heard singing in the snippet.

Advertisement

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday evening (February 2), the vocalist was asked if fans will get to hear the track in its entirety and whether it was “hinting” at new material to come.

“It’s so funny because that’s… it was a song that I recorded, like, three years ago,” Jackson replied. “And, in the documentary, we thought, ‘Oh, this would be cool to put this song right here in this moment, this piece in the documentary’.

“And, everyone started reacting to it. So I dunno. We’ll just have to see. Maybe it’ll be a single.”

When quizzed on if there are more unreleased cuts in her archive that could potentially see the light of day, the star explained: “I’ve recorded so many songs that I’ve never released. So, we’ll see.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jackson said she was “very thankful” for the positive response to her new docuseries. “It was all such a surprise to me,” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement

“I was not expecting any of it. I was just really so, so worried that people would find it boring, to be quite honest with you.”

You can watch the interview in full in the video above.



Janet Jackson is available on Sky Documentaries and NOW in the UK. An official synopsis reads: “Janet has enjoyed immense success but also seen incredible tragedy.