Janet Jackson is reissuing ‘The Velvet Rope’ for its 25th anniversary

Janet Jackson will reissue her sixth studio album, 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’, in celebration of its 25th anniversary this week.

The expanded edition will arrive this Friday (October 7), exactly 25 years after the original album was released. It will feature a smorgasbord of bonus tracks, which will be available on streaming platforms for the first time.

These tracklists include rarities ‘Accept Me’ and ‘God’s Stepchild’, along with a slew of B-sides and remixes that were previously only available via CD singles. These include Teddy Riley’s ‘TNT’ remix of the Blackstreet-assisted ‘I Get Lonely’, J. Dilla‘s remix of ‘Got ‘Til It’s Gone’ and Timbaland/Missy Elliott‘s remix of ‘Go Deep’. See the full tracklist below.

Last month, Jackson surprised Teyana Taylor at one of Taylor’s shows in London, with the singer describing the visit as “one of the greatest surprises of my life” in an Instagram post alongside a photo of the pair.

“No matter how close our bond continues to grow, I will always still be one of ya biggest fans! Thank you for always being so genuine & being an inspiration to us all,” Taylor added. “You are the reason I give 134667643 [per cent] when I hit that stage. You are the blueprint. I love you Queen.”

Jackson’s most recent studio album, ‘Unbreakable’, arrived in 2015. In January of this year, a two-part documentary on Jackson’s life and career titled Janet Jackson premiered, with clips of new music interspersed throughout.

Janet Jackson’s ‘The Velvet Rope’ 25th anniversary deluxe edition tracklist is:

1 ‘Interlude: Twisted Elegance’

2. ‘Velvet Rope’ (ft. Vanessa-Mae)

3. ‘You’

4. ‘Got ’Til It’s Gone’ (ft. Q-Tip and Joni Mitchell)

5. ‘Interlude: Speaker Phone’

6. ‘My Need’

7. ‘Interlude: Fasten Your Seatbelts’

8. ‘Go Deep’

9. ‘Free Xone’

10. ‘Interlude: Memory’

11. ‘Together Again’

12. ‘Interlude: Online’

13. ‘Empty’

14. ‘Interlude: Full’

15. ‘What About’

16. ‘Every Time’

17. ‘Tonight’s the Night’

18. ‘I Get Lonely’

19. ‘Rope Burn’

20. ‘Anything’

21. ‘Interlude: Sad’

22. ‘Special’

23. ‘Can’t Be Stopped’

24. ‘Accept Me’ (Bonus Track)

25. ‘God’s Stepchild’ (Bonus Track)

1. ‘I Get Lonely’ (TNT Remix Edit) (ft. Blackstreet)

2. ‘Got ’Til It’s Gone’ (Ummah Jay Dee’s Revenge Mix)

3. ‘Go Deep’ (Timbaland/Missy Remix) (ft. Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott)

4. ‘Together Again’ (Jimmy Jam Deeper Mix)

5. ‘Every Time’ (Jam & Lewis Disco Mix)

6. ‘I Get Lonely’ (Jam & Lewis Feel My Bass Mix)

7. ‘Got ’Til It’s Gone’ (David Morales & Frankie Knuckles Def Club Mix)

8. ‘Together Again’ (Tony Moran 12″ Club Mix)

9. ‘Go Deep’ (Masters at Work Thunder Mix)

10. ‘Together Again’ (Tony Humphries Club Mix Edit)

11. ‘I Get Lonely’ (Jason vs. Janet the Club Remix)

12. ‘Go Deep’ (Masters at Work Vocal Deep Disco Dub)

13. ‘Got ’Til It’s Gone’ (Armand Van Helden Bonus Beats)