Janet Jackson to chronicle upcoming tour in new documentary ‘Family First’

Janet Jackson will detail her upcoming ‘Together Again’ tour this year in new documentary Janet Jackson: Family First.

Serving as the follow-up to last year’s Janet Jackson, the new documentary will also reveal her efforts to reunite the family band with her brother Randy for the first time in 40 years.

Production is reportedly currently underway and will cover her first tour in four years, which she announced back in December. A release date is yet to be announced.

Thank u guys for showing this tour so much love. Because of you, we had to add some more dates 😘#TogetherAgainTour 🫶🏽https://t.co/ZflBLPwXjK pic.twitter.com/fPlFlKhgN0 — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) December 15, 2022

Her 33-date run will kick off April 14 in Hollywood, Florida and end at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on June 21. The tour will celebrate her 50-year career and focus on 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’ and 1993’s ‘Janet’ alongside her greatest hits.

“I was touched by the love and support from the wonderful fans who enjoyed the documentary last year,” Jackson said in a statement. “I am excited to continue to share my story, and welcome fans into my life and the ‘Together Again’ tour. Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter.”

Randy Jackson added: “In this next chapter in the documentary, Janet and I are thrilled to welcome viewers on the road with us as we embark on the ‘Together Again’ tour, celebrating the milestone of 50 years of Janet’s career with fans across the country. We look forward to the continued partnership with Lifetime and A&E, and to sharing our family with viewers.”

Upon announcing the tour last year, Jackson also confirmed that new music is on the way. Speaking on Today, she said: “There is new music. A lot of the fans have been saying, ‘Where’s the new music? When are we gonna get new music?’ So there will be new music.”

Reflecting on Janet Jackson last year, NME said the docuseries succeeded by “focusing on the music – not the scandal”.

It continued: “Throughout the four-part series, she comes across as reticent, reserved and quietly determined, qualities we wouldn’t necessarily expect from a performer who really raised the bar, especially with her precision-tooled dance routines, for at least 15 years from the mid-’80s onwards.”