Jang Gyu-ri to leave fromis_9 as contract expires, group to continue as eight members

Pledis Entertainment has announced that Jang Gyu-ri will leave fromis_9 following the expiration of her contract.

Earlier today (July 28), South Korean music label Pledis Entertainment took to fromis_9’s official Twitter page to announce Jang’s departure from the K-pop girl group at the end of the month following the expiry of her exclusive contract with the group’s previous agency.

“fromis_9 will become an eight-member group starting from this coming August and will meet their fans in their upcoming Japanese activities and other various activities scheduled for the second half of this year,” wrote Pledis.

“fromis_9’s fifth EP ‘from our Memento Box’ will be the last promotional activity of Jang Gyu-ri as she wraps up her time as a member of fromis_9. She will conclude her contract earlier with us as of July 31 to embark on a new journey.”

With Jang’s departure, fromis_9 will consist of Lee Sae-rom, Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Roh Ji-sun, Lee Seo-yeon, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-gyung and Baek Ji-heon.

Pledis Entertainment said the remaining members of fromis_9 had opted to sign new exclusive contracts with the company after the group transferred to Pledis from WAKEONE in August 2021, and Jang was the only member who did not do so.

“Jang Gyu-ri maintained the conditions of the original contract with her former agency and Pledis has been in charge of tasks including the management of her team and individual activities,” the label continued. “The artist and the company made the decision after careful consideration and discussions on what would be the best path for everyone.”

“Please continue to send your love and support to Jang Gyu-ri, who has always committed to do her best as a member of fromis_9 and to the eight members of fromis_9 who will start a new chapter of their careers,” Pledis concluded. “Our company will continue to support fromis_9 to help them grow as artists as they continue their activities in various fields.”

fromis_9 released their fifth mini-album ‘from our Memento Box’ late last month, led by title track ‘Stay This Way’. On that new release, fromis_9 were rejoined by youngest member Baek Ji-heon, who had gone on hiatus in February due to health concerns.