Jannine Weigel shares dance-pop anthem ‘Passcode’ co-written by Jessie Reyez

Thai singer-songwriter and actress Jannine Weigel has dropped her latest dance-pop anthem ‘Passcode’, which was co-written by Canadian R&B star Jessie Reyez.

The new single was made available on major streaming sites on Friday (September 18). An accompanying music video will premiere on YouTube later today.

Listen to ‘Passcode’ here:

Advertisement

The song marks Weigel’s global introduction through new record label RedRecords, after having carved out her name as a celebrity in Thailand. RedRecords is a new joint venture between AirAsia and Universal Music Group.

“I’m so excited for everyone to hear ‘Passcode’!” she said in a press release. “I love that it captures my personality perfectly – fun and bubbly, but with a little bit of an edge.”

‘Passcode’ was co-written by Reyez and produced by the Grammy-nominated record producer Tommy Brown, renowned for his work with Ariana Grande, Chris Brown and Fifth Harmony, among others.

Shot in Kuala Lumpur and directed by Philip Rom Kulleh, the video features some of Malaysia and Thailand’s biggest TikTok influencers.

With millions of followers on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, the 20-year-old built her career as an actor, model, and influencer. However, music is her biggest passion.

Advertisement

“Singing is what truly makes me happy,” Weigel said in a statement. “I love how music can affect people and how a song can evoke raw emotions in all of us”.

RedRecords CEO Hassan Choudhury noted that the label is aimed at highlighting talent in the ASEAN region on a global platform.

“When [CEO of AirAsia Group] Tony Fernandes and I became aware of Jannine, our backgrounds in music and entertainment told us that this was an artist primed for worldwide success,” he said.

“With the ambition we have for RedRecords, along with the extensive global marketing resources at our disposal, Jannine was the obvious choice as our first signing.”

RedRecords has also teamed up with Def Jam Recordings, which is famed for working with artists such Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Alessia Cara.

In September 2015, Weigel released her debut 5-track EP ‘Genesis’, following her first single ‘Chak Din Chak Ngo’ (‘Temper Tantrum’) the same year.

The debut EP was followed up with another 3-track release entitled ‘Deep End’ in 2017.