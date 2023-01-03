Japan’s Hitsujibungaku release new single ‘Kaze ni Nare’

Japanese rockers Hitsujibungaku have released their latest single ‘Kaze ni Nare’, which follows their 2022 album ‘our hope’.

The single was released on streaming platforms on January 2, and is the third single to be released after ‘our hope’ following the singles ‘生活’ in December and May’s collaborative single ‘OH HEY’ with Taiwanese folk artist LÜCY. The single begins with a thumping bassline that anchors a melancholic melody, eventually transitioning into an arena-sized chorus that befits a new year.

Listen to Hitsujibungaku’s ‘Kaze ni Nare’ below.

Formed in 2011, the three-member group are currently made of vocalist Shiotsuka Moeka, drummer Fukuda Hiroa and bassist Kasai Yurika, who joined the band in 2017. Hitsujibungaku released their debut album ‘Dear Youths.’ in 2018, which included the singles ‘Drama’ and ‘Tenkeyohou’.

They would follow up their debut with their sophomore effort ‘POWERS’ in December 2020, which also marks the group’s major label debut, having signed with Sony Music’s F.C.L.S. imprint earlier that year. The 12-track LP includes the singles ‘Sabaku no kimi he’, ‘Aimaide i yo’ and ‘ghost’, and was put together by the band following the lifting of pandemic quarantine measures.

In an interview about ‘POWERS’, Moeka told Tokion that the album was given its title “simply because all the songs in it are powerful”, adding: “I wanted this album to act like some sort of protective amulet, and I thought that ‘power’ would be a good word for that. The fact that this word contains so many contradictory meanings can also be seen as the feeling of conflict expressed by this album.”