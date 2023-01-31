Jemson announce two Malaysia concerts ahead of Japan tour

Malaysian supergroup Jemson have announced a two-day pre-tour “party” in support of their upcoming performance at the Music Lane Festival Okinawa 2023.

The rock duo shared the details of the showcase, happening on February 4 and 12 at Insider Satellite in Ipoh and Angkasa Event Space in Kuala Lumpur, respectively. They will share the stage with supporting acts Maverick, Cisco, Smesta and Hayley’s Komet on the first leg. Meanwhile, Patriots, Tarimosi, Iqbal M. and Modread will join the act on the second showcase.

Advertisement

Tickets are now available via Tapau Tickets for RM45 per entry. Passes are non-transferrable, with a unique QR code dedicated for each pass. Doors will open at 6pm, with the party starting at 6:45pm.

Jemson, along with fellow Malaysian artist Amrita Soon, are among the several musicians from different regions in Asia invited to perform at the Okinawa-held music festival.

The pair were also slated to perform at NusaFest in early February. However, the festival has been postponed due to what organisers describe as circumstances out of their control. Organisers are currently working on securing a new festival date.

In 2021, Jemson released a self-titled 12-track album, which featured the singles Lu Power, Fan Boy and more.