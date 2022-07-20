Japanese Breakfast and SE SO NEON’s So!YoON! share Korean version of ‘Be Sweet’

Japanese Breakfast has joined forces with SE SO NEON singer Hwang So-yoon – AKA So!YoON! – for a Korean language version of the former’s 2021 single ‘Be Sweet’.

The track comes from last year’s critically acclaimed third Japanese Breakfast album ‘Jubilee’, with Michelle Zauner performing the single on Ellen and her Saturday Night Live debut. ‘Be Sweet’ also featured on The Sims 4 and inspired a Goose Island beer.

“We thought it would be fun to put out a special Korean version of ‘Be Sweet’ preceding our upcoming performance in Seoul,” Zauner explained, referencing their forthcoming August 6 show at the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival.

“I’m very grateful Yaeji helped me with the translation over a year ago. So!YoON! is one of my favorite indie artists in Seoul right now and I’m so happy we got to collab.”

Listen to the new Korean-language version of ‘Be Sweet’ below, which arrives accompanied by a stylish, neon-lit visualiser of the pair driving courtesy of animator Mary Vertulfo.

Zauner collaborated with another of her favourite musicians last week (July 16), joining Jeff Tweedy for a performance of Wilco’s classic ‘Jesus Etc.’

The ‘Paprika’ artist was playing a slot at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Tweedy’s hometown of Chicago as part of her ‘Jubilee’ tour.

Zauner’s current North American tour continues this month, with Japanese Breakfast performing alongside opening act The Linda Lindas. The stint will roll on into mid-October, before Zauner and co. embark on a run of rescheduled shows in the UK and Europe.

In November, she’ll play the Primavera Sound festivals in São Paulo, Santiago and Buenos Aires – see all of her upcoming tour dates here.