Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner speaks out on anti-Asian racism amid Atlanta shootings

Japanese Breakfast‘s Michelle Zauner has spoken out against anti-Asian racism following yesterday’s shootings in Atlanta, Georgia in which eight people were killed.

The attacks took place at two spas in the city, and at a massage parlour in the suburb of Acworth, which is located approximately 30 miles north of Atlanta (via the BBC).

It has been confirmed that four of the victims were women of Korean descent, and there are concerns that the attack could have been racially-motivated. A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with all three shootings.

The hashtag #StopAsianHate has since begun trending on Twitter, with many highlighting the racism and anti-Asian discrimination in the US.

Zauner, who is Korean-American, wrote on Twitter that the problem is “very real” while sharing screenshots of various racist responses to the news. You can see those posts below.

“We are white adjacent until we are not. Til someone calls us a chink, or mocks an accent, claims we started this virus from eating dogs and bats, attacks our elders, targets and kills us,” Zauner said.

“Dunno wtf it does to say stop AAPI hate but it is important to acknowledge this is very real.”

Elsewhere, John Legend described the shootings as “absolutely horrible” on Twitter. “Sending love to all the loved ones of those whose lives were taken,” he wrote.

“Our nation needs to reckon with the increased threats being directed at our Asian-American brothers and sisters.”

Mogwai‘s Stuart Braithwaite, meanwhile, tweeted: “Sending solidarity to all Asians in the wake of the racist murders in America. Asian hate must stop.”

Stop AAPI Hate, a non-profit that tracks attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, said “the reported shootings of Asian American women on Tuesday in Atlanta is an unspeakable tragedy”.

In a follow-up tweet, the organisation said it was currently unclear as to “whether or not the shootings were related or motivated by hate”, adding: “But right now there is a great deal of fear and pain in the Asian American community that must be addressed.”

The first shooting happened at around 17:00 (9pm GMT) at Acworth’s Youngs Asian Massage Parlor before officers were called to a “robbery” at Gold Spa in northeast Atlanta. A third attack then took place at the nearby Aromatherapy Spa.