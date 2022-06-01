Hear Japanese hip hop duo Chelmico’s fun-loving new album, ‘Gokigen’

Japanese hip-hop duo Chelmico have dropped their vibrant new album, ‘Gokigen’.

Featuring 14 tracks, the record’s tracklist includes previous singles such as ‘Meidaimae’ and ‘300 million yen’, which the duo dropped this April and last November respectively. ‘Gokigen’ continues the duo’s trademark sonic diversity, with its tracks ranging from summery indie rock on ‘bff’, to deep house beats on ‘December’.

The record marks Chelmico’s fifth full-length release, with past releases including 2020’s ‘Maze’ and 2018’s ‘Power’. The album also contains the cut ‘COZY’, the title track for a similarly-named EP Chelmico dropped last year.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Gokigen’ below:

Earlier last week (May 27), Chelmico also dropped a colorful visual for the single ‘O La’, which was produced by DJ FUMIYA of Japanese hip hop icons, Rip Slyme. In addition, the album also features credits from a diverse slew of producers, including future bass artist Tomggg and established beatmaker Tofubeats.

To commemorate the record’s release, the duo – consisting of rappers Rachel and Mamiko Suzuki – will embark on an 11-date Japanese tour. The tour runs from June 10 to July 22, covering cities including Tokyo, Osaka and Sapporo. The duo is also slated to play this year’s Summer Sonic festival, which will be headlined by the 1975 and Post Malone.

Notably, Chelmico performed the track ‘Easy Breezy’, which served as the opening theme for 2020 anime ‘Keep Your Eyes Off Eizouken!’.