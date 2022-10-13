Japanese indie rockers Galileo Galilei reunite after 7 years

Japanese indie rock band Galileo Galilei are reuniting after seven years.

To celebrate their reunion, the band will be embarking on a five date tour across Japan in 2023, titled the Bee and the Whales. They begin their dates in Zepp Sapporo on May 31, before proceeding to play in Nagoya, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Tokyo in the following month.

The J-rock outfit’s newly-reformed line-up includes two founding members – frontman Yuki Ozaki and drummer Kazuki Ozaki – alongside new bassist Masaki Okazaki and former guitarist Fumito Iwai. Iwai had originally left Galileo Galilei in 2012, while Okazaki had played with Ozaki in the bands Warbear and BBHF, the latter of which was Galileo Galilei’s successor group.

Advertisement

“My origin – Galileo Galilei – through many of life’s miracles, it has reignited inside of m. That heat has become the strongest frame in my life, and it is something illuminates the path in front of me. We will present all of life’s joys and sadness in all that we wish to do, and what we ought to do – so please believe in us once more,” the band’s frontman Yuki Ozaki shared about the band’s reunion in a press statement.

Galileo Galilei formed in Wakkanai, Hokkaido in 2007. Over their initial run, the band released five albums, which included 2011’s ‘Parade’, 2012’s ‘Portal’, and 2013’s ‘Alarms’. The band had originally disbanded in 2016, after touring in support of their final album, ‘Sea and The Darkness’.

The band were arguably most well-known internationally for the track ‘Aoi Shiori’, which served as the opening theme song to hit anime melodrama anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day. Galileo Galilei were also responsible for various other anime theme songs, including music for volleyball-centered series Haikyuu and mecha institution Mobile Suit Gundam AGE.