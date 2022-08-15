Japanese indie rockers No Buses announce third album ‘Sweet Home’, due this September

Tokyo indie rock band No Buses have announced their third studio album, ‘Sweet Home’.

Due to be released on September 14 via Sony Music Japan, No Buses’ upcoming effort will feature nine tracks, including the previously released singles ‘Home’ and ‘Rubbish:)’. The album also includes a collaboration with Japanese rapper BIM, who features on the track ‘Daydream Believer’.

‘Sweet Home’ is set to retail at JPY2,500 per CD. Pre-orders are open now.

The new album follows No Buses’ self-titled sophomore album, which was released in June 2021. The album also included the single ‘Alpena’, which received a music video depicting the band performing in front of mountains and cliffs, framed as if appearing on a television programme.

The band also officially became a quintet that year with the formal addition of touring guitarist Haruki Wada, joining Taisei Kondo, guitarist Shinya Goto, bassist Saori Sugiyama and drummer Issey Ichikawa.

The band’s debut full-length release came in the form of 2019’s ‘Boys Loved Her’.

In an interview with NME last year, Kondo spoke about the band’s viral success with the single ‘Tic’, describing the sudden attention as “terrifying”. He explained, “It was really the first music we had ever properly put out. For something we thought wasn’t very complete and weren’t satisfied with to spread so fast to different people – that feeling was really scary.”

He also described the effect it had on the band’s not-yet-fully-formed friendship, sharing that he himself had held himself back from sharing his worries and anxieties with his bandmates, which eventually led to what he described as an “explosion”.

No Buses have also announced a three-date album release tour in Japan this September. The band will perform at Tokyo’s Ebisu LIQUIDROOM on September 17 before heading to Umeda’s Club Quattro on September 23. They will then end the short run with a show at Club Upset in Nagoya.

No Buses ‘Sweet Home’ tracklist:

1. ‘In Peace’

2. ‘Sunbeetle’

3. ‘Rubbish:)’

4. ‘Stopstopstop’

5. ‘Biomega2’

6. ‘Daydream Believer’ feat. BIM

7. ‘Freezin’

8. ‘Home’

9. ‘I’m With You’