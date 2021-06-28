Japanese indie rockers No Buses share video for comforting single, ‘Alpena’

Tokyo indie rock band No Buses have dropped a music video for their comforting new single, ‘Alpena’.

The track is a slice of laid-back indie rock, featuring gentle guitar arpeggios and soothing melodies. “Running in the night, tell me about it tonight / Early at night, Tell me how to survive / School is online, it just means nothing at all / If you wanna be a good kid, you should long by yourself,” vocalist Taisei Kondo drawls before the band kick into fuzzy, upbeat grooves.

The video, directed by Kei Murotani and released last Friday (June 25), depicts the band performing in front of mountains and cliffs, framed by an office computer screen as if appearing on a television programme.

Watch the music video for ‘Alpena’ here:

‘Alpena’ is taken from No Buses’ self-titled second album, which they released last Wednesday (June 23). The band previewed the album with the single ‘Having a Headache’ on June 9, which was accompanied by a video shot in a similarly lo-fi, 2000s-esque style.

The album also includes the track ‘Number Four or Five’, which No Buses released a lyric video for last year.

The band’s previous full-length release was 2019’s ‘Boys Loved Her’. ‘No Buses’ marks the formal addition of guitarist Haruki Wada, who had been playing a support role for No Buses’ live shows, to the band. This makes No Buses a quintet, with Wada rounding out a line-up that consists of Kondo, guitarist Shinya Goto, bassist Saori Sugiyama and drummer Issey Ichikawa.

To commemorate the release of their second album, No Buses will play two headlining dates in their native Japan: July 25 at Osaka’s Shinsaibashi Pangea, and August 7 in Tokyo at Shibuya’s WWW X.

In related news, No Buses frontman Taisei Kondo also released the album ‘Hernia’ earlier in February, under his solo indietronica alias, Cwondo.