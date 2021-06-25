Japanese indie rockers RADWIMPS to hold three-day virtual concert series

Japanese indie-rock band RADWIMPS have announced a virtual concert series, set across three days from July 16 to July 18.

Named “SHIN SEKAI (Nowhere)”, the concert series aims to replicate a live musical experience through a digital medium, creating an interactive environment for audiences across over 40 countries and regions around North America, Europe and Asia.

The concerts are organised in partnership with digital creative agency PARTY Japan, which also worked with RADWIMPS on their original SHIN SEKAI musical event last December.

SHIN SEKAI, which translates to “New World” in English, utilised PARTY Japan’s “VARP” virtual park system technology, which allows audiences from around the world to participate in events on a virtual space as avatars. The new series will bring back the VARP experience for audiences.

“The final chapter of ‘SHIN SEKAI’ starts here,” RADWIMPS lead singer Yojiro Noda said in a statement. “This stage of ‘Nowhere’ will be a never-before-seen musical experience that all of us create and share in the virtual space of VARP. We look forward to enjoying new sensations and emotions with you.”

Watch the teaser for the series here:

From July 16 to July 18, the SHIN SEKAI (Nowhere) virtual gigs will air at three time slots each day at 11am, 4pm and 10pm (JST), with each event lasting around 40 minutes.

Interested parties will have to purchase tickets by downloading the SHIN SEKAI app from the event website. From June 21 to July 4, buyers can enjoy an early-bird price of JPY2,820 for a three-day pass (the usual price being JPY3,060). Existing users of the SHIN SEKAI app can purchase tickets for this new series by updating the app.

Formed in 2001, RADWIMPS made their major debut in 2005. Besides their 10 studio albums, the band are known internationally for their musical contributions to the popular animated films Your Name and Weathering With You. RADWIMPS celebrated their 15th anniversary last November with a live-streamed concert at the Yokohama Arena.

The four-piece’s latest release was March’s ‘2+0+2+1+3+1+1 = 10 years 10 songs’, a compilation of their songs released annually on YouTube along with new tracks that commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011.

RADWIMPS followed up this release with another new single ‘Iron Feather’ in April.