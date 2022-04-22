Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival adds headliner Vampire Weekend, JPEGMAFIA and more acts

Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival has added new acts to its 2022 line-up, including headliner Vampire Weekend.

Vampire Weekend, who will headline the first day of the festival, is joined by three other new additions: rapper and producer JPEGMAFIA, Mongolian metal band The Hu and Indian metal outfit Bloodywood.

The four freshly added acts will join previously announced performers that include Jack White, Halsey, Foals, Bonobo, Fontaines D.C., Dinosaur Jr, Syd, Arlo Parks, Black Pumas, Tom Misch, Mura Masa, Hiatus Kaiyote, Superorganism, Japanese Breakfast, Snail Mail and more.

More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The annual festival, which was established in 1997, will return to Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture from July 29 to 31 this year. Advance tickets for this year’s festival are now on sale until June 16.

This marks the return of international artists to Fuji Rock Festival following a 2021 edition comprising an all-Japanese line-up. The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and screened classic sets from past years of Fuji Rock online instead.

The Fuji Rock Festival 2022 lineup so far is:

Friday, July 29:

Vampire Weekend

Bonobo

Dawes

Hiatus Kaiyote

Jonas Blue

SYD

D.A.N.

The Hu

JPEGMAFIA

Kikagaku Moyo

Michael Kaneko

Night Tempo

OGRE YOU ASSHOLE

Original Love

SPECIAL OTHERS

WONK

Saturday, July 30:

Jack White

Foals

Arlo Parks

Black Pumas

Dinosaur Jr.

Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra

Bloodywood

CreativeDrugStore

The fin.

GLIM SPANKY

GRAPEVINE

Kyoto Jazz Sextet feat. Takeo Moriyama

Yoshie Nakano

Yuta Orisaka

Soushi Sakayama

Say Sue Me

Sherbets

Snail Mail

toconoma

Sunday, July 31:

Halsey

Mura Masa

Tom Misch

Hanaregumi

PUNPEE

ZUTOMAYO

ALTIN GÜN

Elephant Gym

FONTAINES D.C.

go!go!vanillas

Ishizaki Huwie

Japanese Breakfast

Kroi

Macaroni Empitsu

Kaho Nakamura

Nariaki Obukuro

Kakubarhythm

Hayato Sumino

SUPERORGANISM