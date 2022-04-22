Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival adds headliner Vampire Weekend, JPEGMAFIA and more acts

Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival has added new acts to its 2022 line-up, including headliner Vampire Weekend.
Vampire Weekend, who will headline the first day of the festival, is joined by three other new additions: rapper and producer JPEGMAFIA, Mongolian metal band The Hu and Indian metal outfit Bloodywood.
The four freshly added acts will join previously announced performers that include Jack White, Halsey, Foals, Bonobo, Fontaines D.C., Dinosaur Jr, Syd, Arlo Parks, Black Pumas, Tom Misch, Mura Masa, Hiatus Kaiyote, Superorganism, Japanese Breakfast, Snail Mail and more.
More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
The annual festival, which was established in 1997, will return to Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture from July 29 to 31 this year. Advance tickets for this year’s festival are now on sale until June 16.
This marks the return of international artists to Fuji Rock Festival following a 2021 edition comprising an all-Japanese line-up. The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and screened classic sets from past years of Fuji Rock online instead.
The Fuji Rock Festival 2022 lineup so far is:
Friday, July 29:
Vampire Weekend
Bonobo
Dawes
Hiatus Kaiyote
Jonas Blue
SYD
D.A.N.
The Hu
JPEGMAFIA
Kikagaku Moyo
Michael Kaneko
Night Tempo
OGRE YOU ASSHOLE
Original Love
SPECIAL OTHERS
WONK
Saturday, July 30:
Jack White
Foals
Arlo Parks
Black Pumas
Dinosaur Jr.
Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra
Bloodywood
CreativeDrugStore
The fin.
GLIM SPANKY
GRAPEVINE
Kyoto Jazz Sextet feat. Takeo Moriyama
Yoshie Nakano
Yuta Orisaka
Soushi Sakayama
Say Sue Me
Sherbets
Snail Mail
toconoma
Sunday, July 31:
Halsey
Mura Masa
Tom Misch
Hanaregumi
PUNPEE
ZUTOMAYO
ALTIN GÜN
Elephant Gym
FONTAINES D.C.
go!go!vanillas
Ishizaki Huwie
Japanese Breakfast
Kroi
Macaroni Empitsu
Kaho Nakamura
Nariaki Obukuro
Kakubarhythm
Hayato Sumino
SUPERORGANISM