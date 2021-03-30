Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival to return this year with fully local lineup

Japan’s annual Fuji Rock Festival will return this year with a fully local line-up after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s line-up will consist entirely of Japan-based musicians, with Masahiro Hidaka, the president of Fuji Rock organisers Smash Japan, saying in a statement on March 26 that “we will abandon bringing foreign artists over”.

He also said that Fuji Rock, which usually attracts tens of thousands of punters ever year (130,000 people in 2019), “will decrease capacity according to health guidelines” and “implement comprehensive measures against infection”.

Fuji Rock will take place this year across three days from August 20 to 22, and will be held at Naeba Ski Resort in the Niigata Prefecture, its home since 1999. More details on the lineup will be announced next month.

The Fuji Rock Festival Organising Committee added in a statement of its own that in order to hold a “special Fuji Rock under special circumstances”, the number of people allowed to enter will be limited to “avoid congestion within the festival”.

“Measures to lessen the risk of infection will be undertaken utilising the ample outdoor space provided by Naeba with the creative ingenuity of Fuji Rock Festival where we aim for the coexistence of music and nature.”

Read the statements below:

Last year’s Fuji Rock Festival, which was set to feature international headliners including Tame Impala and The Strokes, was cancelled due to the pandemic. Instead, the organisers put up a live YouTube broadcast which streamed clips from past performances at previous editions of the festival.

In his message, Masahiro Hidaka thanked fans “who have held on to the outrageously priced tickets for a year”. Those who have bought tickets for the 2020 festival will also be able to use their tickets for this year’s edition, while those who are unable to attend can also seek a refund. Refund details will be released at a later date.

New tickets for the festival this year will also be released in April, with prices the same as those for 2020.

As of March 30, 2021, Japan has seen over 468,000 COVID-19 cases, with 9,050 deaths reported.

Currently, only Japanese nationals and foreign residents with valid residency status are allowed to enter the country. All travellers, including Japanese nationals, entering the country will have to undergo a COVID-19 test at most 72 hours before entering the country and present a negative test result.

Upon arrival, another test will be be administered, and travellers are subject to a 14-day quarantine, and have to refrain from taking any form of public transport. Travellers are also required to sign a pledge to agree to abide by the quarantine rules.