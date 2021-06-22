Japan’s Polkadot Stingray share angelic music video for ‘Aoi’, their ‘Godzilla: Singular Point’ theme

Japanese rock band Polkadot Stingray have released a playful music video for their song ‘Aoi’ (‘Blue’) – the ending theme for the upcoming Netflix anime Godzilla: Singular Point.

The track is a signature slice of Polkadot Stingray’s feel-good indie rock. Vocalist Shizuku sings about romantic yearning over an energetic blend of sparkling guitars and driving basslines.

In the video, the band’s members transform into angels and observe the lives of a quirky ensemble of characters, from a beleaguered office worker to a lovelorn cafe owner and a geisha. Beginning in a stylish cafe, the quartet trail them over the course of their day and assist them with their troubles.

Advertisement

Eventually, the visual cuts to shots of the band performing on a sunny rooftop. “It isn’t so bad being a human,” a member concludes offscreen.

Watch the ‘Aoi’ video here:

‘Aoi’ is the ending theme for the Godzilla-based anime Godzilla: Singular Point, which premiered on Netflix Japan in late March and is getting a global premiere on the streaming service later this week on June 26.

Co-produced by animation studios Bones and Orange, Singular Point features character designs by Blue Exorcist manga creator Kazue Kato, and monster designs by Eiji Yamamori of former Studio Ghibli fame.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for Godzilla: Singular Point here:

‘Aoi’ leads Polkadot Stingray’s latest EP, ‘Sekirara’, which the Fukuoka band dropped on May 26. The four-track release follows their third full-length album ‘Nanimono’, which they put out last December.

Tie-ins such as this song for Godzilla: Singular Point are not new for Polkadot Stingray, with their recent output dominated by cross-media collaborations. Since their formation in 2015, the band’s tracks have become theme songs for films, Google ads, and even an e-sports league.