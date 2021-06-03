Supersonic Festival announces September dates, hopes to be 2021’s first Japanese music festival with overseas performers

Supersonic Festival in Japan has announced September dates for its 2021 edition in Tokyo and Osaka, professing hopes to be the country’s first music festival this year with overseas performers.

The festival’s organisers took to social media on Monday (May 31) to announce the news, confirming that the festival will now take place on September 18 and 19 simultaneously in both Osaka and Tokyo.

Supersonic Festival is a revamped version of the annual Summer Sonic Festival, held every August, conceived and originally slated to take place September 2020 to avoid conflicting with the Tokyo Olympic Games. Supersonic was ultimately postponed last year, and originally scheduled to run from July 17-19.

In their post, organisers highlighted their hopes that Supersonic would be 2021’s “very first international music festival in Japan… with the artists from overseas”.

They also noted that the September edition is a two-day affair, down from the usual three days, and with fewer artists on the bill due to “the ongoing COVID circumstances”.

“But we’ll keep working to bring those artists who cannot make it to this year’s Supersonic for other occasions,” they added.

A lineup for Supersonic’s September event will be “announced soon”, organisers said. Last year’s planned lineup for Supersonic included artists like The 1975, Fatboy Slim, Wu-Tang Clan, Skrillex, Post Malone, Liam Gallagher, Rich Brian, NIKI, Black Eyed Peas, Clean Bandit and more.

Read the festival’s announcement in full below.

Supersonic will be held at the ZOZO Marine Stadium in Tokyo and Mishima Sonic Park in Osaka, both outdoor locations.

Punters who had previously purchased single-day tickets to Supersonic will be able to use them for the new dates, while three-day ticket holders will be refunded at a later date. All Platinum-tier tickets will also be cancelled and refunded, “due to several changes in the site planning to accommodate the safety environment”.

In other Japanese festival news, in April Fuji Rock Festival announced its entirely local line-up for its August edition. The performers include Radwimps, CHAI, Envy, Cornelius and more.