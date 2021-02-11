Jared Leto has “maybe 100 songs” written for Thirty Seconds To Mars

Jared Leto has revealed that he has as many as 100 songs in the bank for Thirty Seconds To Mars.

The band’s frontman, who has been busy shooting new scenes as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, said he’s had a productive time during the various coronavirus lockdowns of the past year.

“I had an opportunity to be really productive with music and wrote maybe 100 songs”, he told TODAY on Sunday (February 8).

When quizzed if that meant a new Thirty Seconds To Mars album would land ​“pretty soon”, Leto replied: ​”Oh yeah, yeah. Absolutely. And I hope the world gets back to a place where we can go out and tour again and give people a little break from the madness.”

Thirty Seconds To Mars’ last album was 2018’s ‘America‘. The US band have released four other records to date: ’30 Seconds to Mars (2002), ‘A Beautiful Lie’ (2005), ‘This Is War’ (2009), and ‘Love, Lust, Faith And Dreams’ (2013).

In other news, Leto revealed recently that he contemplated signing up Billie Eilish and Finneas before their rise to fame.

Recalling to James Corden on The Late Late Show last month, the actor and singer explained how he was introduced to the sibling superstars by the film producer Emma Ludbrook and the US agent Tom Windish. His first encounter with Eilish and Finneas took place some years ago prior to them being signed.

“They weren’t signed, and I thought that maybe I would try and sign them, they were so incredibly talented and just special people,” Leto said. “The music is one thing, but I think they’re just incredibly intelligent, really empathetic, just really good people, and I quite like them a lot.”