Jarvis Cocker has “expressed interest” in starring in a musical adapted from a ’60s dystopian-fantasy novel.

US artist Jolie Holland shared the news via her Instagram yesterday (August 17) while updating fans about progress on the project. Holland said she is writing songs for a musical adaptation of an unnamed book, the male lead of which Cocker has taken an interest in.

Nothing is confirmed to date, however, and Holland said her Patreon fundraising account needs to be “robust” enough to enable her to finish the musical’s songbook. It’s not clear if the musical itself has been commissioned or is in its early stages of creation.

“This week, I’m sharing a recording from my notes, elements of a musical I’m writing. Lord knows when musicals will happen in this country again. For now, we have Patreon,” Holland wrote beneath a black and white image of herself.

“Jarvis Cocker expressed interest in being the male lead, which is very exciting.”

She added that she is “imagining a part for Patty Smith”.

“Hopefully soon my Patreon will be robust enough that I can afford to go back to working on the songs!”

Holland is a roots musician who’s released several studio albums during her career. Her last was a collaborative record with Samantha Parton, ‘Wildflower Blues’, released in 2017. Holland was formerly a member of Parton’s band, The Be Good Tanyas.

Cocker, meanwhile, released a new album with a new band, JARV IS… earlier this year called ‘Beyond The Pale’.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Andrew Trendell wrote: “The Britpop legend tackles modernity and isolation on this danceable debut with his new band, sharing his elder statesman wit and wisdom.”