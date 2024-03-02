Jarvis Cocker shares how Pulp paid tribute to Steve Mackey on tour in Chile

Jarvis Cocker has shared how Pulp paid tribute to late bassist Steve Mackey while the band were on tour in South America last year.

The frontman uploaded a post on Instagram today (March 2) to mark the first anniversary of Mackey’s death, writing: “It is one year since Steve Mackey departed this earth.”

Cocker continued: “You may remember that on the day of Steve’s death I posted about an amazing hike in the Andes that he organised the day after our show in Santiago, Chile back in November 2012. It was a magical memory.”

The singer went on to recall Pulp’s return to Santiago last November as part of their 2023 reunion tour, adding that the band “knew [they] had to mark the occasion somehow”.

“We took an old tie of Steve’s that I found in our wardrobe case & a badge that @pulpchile had made to mark our concert & set out on the same hike – 11 years & 1 day after the first time we made it,” Cocker remembered.

He then explained each of the four images he posted: “Slide 1 shows where we tied the tie & badge to a boulder in the mountains. Slide 2 is a close-up of the badge. Slide 3 is a photo taken by @hamillar on our first visit. Slide 4 is a flyer for a disco special tonight organised by @pulpchile to be held in Steve’s honour in Santiago.”

Paying fresh tribute to his late bandmate, Cocker wrote: “You never forget the people who have been important in your life. When you remember them their spirit comes back to life.

Remembering Steve Mackey, one year since he passed away. x pic.twitter.com/NHWuOSSCcy — Pulp (@welovepulp) March 2, 2024

“Play some music, have a dance & think about Steve. Steve was a great DJ so he would love that. Let him know you are thinking about him.” You can see the message and the photos in the post above.

In his original tribute one year ago today, Cocker said: “This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012.

“We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did. & it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what I’d have done otherwise).

“Steve made things happen. In his life & in the band. & we’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure. Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love xx.”

Last summer, Pulp honoured Mackey at their show in London’s Finsbury Park. “I tend to talk about him before this song, because this song’s called ‘Something Changed’,” Cocker told the crowd. “It’s about how somebody can enter your life and really change it all.”

The Sheffield group were later joined onstage by Mackey’s son, Marley of Warmduscher, at their Hammersmith Apollo gig in July.

Mackey died at the age of 56. His wife, Katie Grand, had said he had been in hospital for three months prior to his death. The musician had previously announced that he would not be taking part in Pulp’s reunion dates.

During a new interview with NME, Cocker confirmed that Pulp’s touring plans would extend into 2025. They’ve already announced numerous summer European festival appearances, including slots at Primavera Sound, Way Out West, Øya and Flow Festival.

“We are playing some more [shows] this year and we will play some more next year,” said Cocker, who also spoke about his latest project ‘Biophobia’.