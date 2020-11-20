Jasmine Sokko releases debut Mandarin EP, ‘Girls’ music video

Singaporean electro-pop singer Jasmine Sokko has released her first Mandarin-language EP ‘Made In Future’, accompanied by a music video for its lead single ‘Girls’.

The six-track future pop EP dropped on streaming platforms on November 18. Moonshine (ITZY, Twice) and Alex Ni (Jolin Tsai, Elva Hsiao) were among the many producers who worked on the project.

Sokko also released the music video for ‘Girls’, featuring Chinese rapper VaVa, premiered on YouTube. Watch it below.

Advertisement

Sokko’s latest single is all about female empowerment. “There’s always an unspoken assumption that female empowerment means equality where the female is able to match up to the same level as their male counterparts’ strength,” she said in a press statement.

The singer added: “But the truth is, the female strength lies not in aggression, masculine traits or physical strength. In fact, there is delicacy, warmth and vulnerability in women’s strength.”

This is the fourth music video that Sokko has released this year; the others were for ‘Fever’, ‘I Like It’ and ‘SHH’, all of which are part of this EP.

In celebration of the release, Sokko launched an Instagram filter featuring masks and visors she’s worn throughout her career, including the mask she wore in the ‘Girls’ video named QUARTZ.

After ‘Made In Future’, Sokko plans to release an English-language EP and single by late 2021.

Advertisement

Sokko made her debut in 2016 with her single ‘1057’. Last year, she became the first Singaporean artist to win Best Southeast Asian Act at the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs).