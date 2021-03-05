Jasmine Sokko reintroduces herself on new single ‘Medusa’

A new single by Singaporean electro-pop artist Jasmine Sokko has dropped. Titled ‘Medusa’, it marks her first English single since last April’s ‘Mess’.

Since then, Sokko has released a slew of Mandarin singles in the lead-up to an EP in November, ‘Made in Future’, which marked her first full-length EP in Mandarin.

The singer has released an accompanying “performance video” for the single, with a music video to be released sometime this month. Watch it below.

With cover art featuring a pristinely-rendered ouroboros symbol, the song draws on ancient Greek mythology, specifically the titular figure’s recurrent association with villainy in literature and pop culture.

“Medusa is a misunderstood ‘villain’ in the modern world,” Sokko wrote in a press release. “She has inconveniently become the term to ‘demonize’ females who come across as domineering or threatening. Yet, there is something very independent, hardy and powerful about her that I draw a lot of strength from.”

On Instagram, Sokko wrote that ‘Medusa’ “has gone through multiple lives and it’s not just a 2-3 min audio but all the journey leading up to capturing my state of mind rn.

“Gosh it still feels hella weird after all these years but i’m feeling so blessed to make music.”

As the first single from her forthcoming EP – which is not yet titled but will be sung in English – ‘Medusa’ marks a turning point in her career as a pop artist, Sokko said. “‘Medusa’ is the beginning of a new chapter, a story of renewal and reinvention after an inconvenient and uncomfortable phase of pushing past my own old self. New song, new me,” she declared.

The song was produced and co-written entirely online, with collaborators spanning from Singapore to New York, Los Angeles and London.

Jenna Andrews, who worked with New Zealand artist BENEE on the hit single ‘Supalonely’, is set to executive produce the upcoming EP, due later this year. More singles will precede its release.

“I love how creative Jasmine is,” Andrews said in a statement. “All this new music that is coming out will be a whole new chapter for her. I am really excited for people to see a different side of Jasmine with these new songs.”

The music video for ‘Medusa’ will also offer a new look for Sokko, debuting a new mask for the artist in a video directed by Jasper Tan of Vadbibes and choreographed by long-time collaborator Ahmad Kamil (O School).

Sokko made her debut in 2016 with her single ‘1057’. In 2019, she became the first Singaporean artist to win Best Southeast Asian Act at the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs).