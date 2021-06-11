Jasmine Sokko returns with melodic new single ‘Tetris’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Jasmine Sokko has dropped a brand-new track titled ‘Tetris’.

The single appeared on streaming services earlier today (June 11) and arrives ahead of her upcoming English EP, which is expected to release later this year.

Co-written by Grammy-nominated executive producer Jenna Andrews (BTS, Benee, Lennon Stella) and produced by Oscar Scheller (Charli XCX, Ashnikko), the track is a “celebration of the eccentrics, the outliers and the mavericks”, Sokko said in a press statement.

Listen to ‘Tetris’ below:

“I was reminiscing a series of adventures with my various friends, such as going to a shopping mall together in bathrobes, bringing a pumpkin home from a park,” Sokko said, explaining the meaning of ‘Tetris’. “Basically not being restricted to societal norms of what the right behaviours are.”

Apart from the issue of identity, the single – named after the classic tile-stacking video game – is also about personal connections that defy societal norms.

“I felt a surge of conviction to find more people like that,” she said. “The ones who are seemingly unbothered by how a normal person should behave. They make me feel infinite.”

Sokko also said the production of the track was influenced by the 2012 coming-of-age flick The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, where a character played by Emma Watson climbs up to the roof of a moving car in a moment of euphoria.

‘Tetris’ is a follow-up to her earlier single ‘Medusa’ which launched in March. It received a slick music video treatment later that month.

Both ‘Tetris’ and ‘Medusa’ mark Sokko’s latest English tracks since releasing ‘Mess’ in April 2020. Last year, Sokko dropped a string of Mandarin singles that made up her EP ‘Made In Future’.

Sokko carved out her musical career in 2016 with her electro-pop debut ‘1057’, followed by a slew of other singles such as ‘Hurt’, ‘Tired’, ‘Mess’, and more between 2018 and 2020.

In 2019, Sokko became the first Singaporean to win an award for Best Southeast Asian Act at the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs).