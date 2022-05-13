Jasmine Sokko sings about uncertain futures on new single ‘future tense’

Singaporean electro-pop artist Jasmine Sokko has released her third single of 2022, an ode to uncertain futures titled ‘future tense’.

Released via Warner Music on May 13, the single features a cheery, thumping electro beat that Sokko uplifts with the lyrics “The future belongs to the brave / Belongs to the crazy / Where’s it gonna make a change?” and the optimistic refrain, “There are better things ahead / Way better things in place / Way better life to live than all we left behind.”

Listen to ‘future tense’ below.

Advertisement

‘future tense’ follows closely in the footsteps of ‘modern day titanic’, which was released on May 3. The singles follow her February release ‘We Could Be So Electric’, which was her first new music since launching her six-track EP, ‘θi = θr’, in September last year. Sokko has multiple singles planned for 2022, though no detailed plans have been revealed.

‘θi = θr’ featured the previously released singles ‘Medusa’, ‘Tetris’, and ‘Cannibal’ featuring Hey Violet’s Rena Lovelis, and ’25’, co-written by fellow Singaporean singer-songwriter Gentle Bones following the duo’s previous collaborative effort ‘Help’ from Gentle Bones’ self-titled 2021 debut album.

Sokko released her first Mandarin-language EP, ‘Made In Future’, in 2020. The EP was produced by ITZY and Twice collaborator Moonshine and Alex Ni of Jolin Tsai and Elva Hsiao fame. The EP also featured a collaboration with Chinese rapper VaVa on the track ‘Girls’.

Sokko debuted in 2016 with her single ‘1057’, going on to become the first Singaporean artist to win Best Southeast Asian Act at the MTV European Music Awards 2019.