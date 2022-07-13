Jason Derulo to perform in Bali this August for Savaya’s Law of the Jungle weekender

Jason Derulo has been announced as the third and final performer for Savaya’s Law of the Jungle weekender in Bali this August.

Savaya took to social media on July 12 to announce Derulo’s inclusion, confirming that he will perform on Sunday, August 7, to close out the weekend festivities. The slot was previously teased for a “special guest” performance last month.

Jason Derulo isn’t the only act confirmed to perform at the Law of the Jungle weekender. Last month, Australian DJ Hayden James and English DJ duo Solardo were announced to perform on August 5 and 6 respectively.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday are available for purchase here – they are priced at IDR 250,000 each and IDR 350,000 for both days. Tickets for Sunday, will only be released this Friday (Jul 15), and its early bird tickets are priced at IDR 300,000.

‘Law of the Jungle, an Uluwatu weekend’ is a 21+ event, and tickets purchased are non-refundable and non-transferable.

Derulo most recently released a single with American rapper Kodak Black titled ‘Slidin’ in May. It was later remixed by American-based producer Baddies Only and released on Jul 1.

The R&B artist has also been featured on singles that have blown up on the social media platform TikTok, such as ‘Savage Love’ and ‘Jalebi Baby’. In 2020, he released a 10-year anniversary version of his self-titled first album, which features the widely-known tracks ‘Whatcha Say’, ‘Ridin’ Solo’, ‘In My Head’ and ‘In My Head’.