Jason Isbell postpones tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19

Jason Isbell has postponed five – and cancelled two – of his upcoming US tour dates with his band, The 400 Unit, telling fans he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Tweet posted yesterday (January 11), Isbell explained that he’d contracted “a breakthrough case” of the virus, noting that he’s “feeling fine” but would have to cancel his scheduled shows in Asheville (were was set to go down yesterday and today, January 12).

It’s unclear if the country-rocker plans to reschedule those dates for a future run, though he did note in a follow-up tweet that shows in Louisville, Columbus, Wilkes-Barre and Wilmington – which were initially said to be cancelled – would be rescheduled.

Correction- Asheville shows are the only ones we’re canceling, Louisville, Columbus, Wilkes-Barre and Wilmington are currently being rescheduled if you want to hold on a bit — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 11, 2022

The latter show is yet to receive a new date, but Isbell has announced that his gig in Wilkes-Barre will now take place on Wednesday January 26, with Columbus on Thursday 27 and Louisville on Friday 28 and Saturday 29. All tickets purchased for the old dates will remain valid, with refunds available for those unable to make to new ones.

Isbell also announced three solo shows for April, with Hickman, Kentucky singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman set to open. Those shows will take place in Tarrytown on Tuesday April 5, Huntington on Thursday 7 and New Brunswick on Friday 8. More details (and tickets) for those gigs can be found on Isbell’s website.

Speaking on his COVID-19 diagnosis, Isbell said he was experiencing “[a] lotta sinus drainage type stuff, scratchy in my throat and some muscle aches”, but assured fans he had “no cough or breathing issues”. He also pointed out that he was “boosted and very grateful for it”.

Isbell has long advocated for COVID-19 safety measures on tour, announcing last August that any punters at his shows would need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result. When a venue in Houston refused to implement this policy, he cancelled his show outright.

Isbell’s released his eighth studio album, ‘Georgia Blue’, last September. His fifth with The 400 Unit, it came as Isbell’s first covers album, dedicated to songs by bands, artists and musicians from the state of Georgia.

Earlier this week, Isbell criticised promoters at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville for allowing Morgan Wallen to perform. He Tweeted to the venue that they “had a choice – either upset one guy and his ‘team’, or break the hearts of a legion of aspiring Black country artists”.