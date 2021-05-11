Jason Statham approves of Post Malone’s acting – but won’t rap with him

Jason Statham has given Post Malone‘s acting the thumbs up but said he won’t collaborate musically with the rap artist anytime soon.

The actor’s latest film Wrath Of Man, which was released on Friday (May 7) in the US and select countries, sees Post Malone make a cameo as a doomed opponent who falls at the hands of Statham’s character.

In an interview promoting the new Guy Ritchie-directed film, Statham told USA Today: “Post came in with this big enthusiasm for being killed that day.

“He’s like, ‘I can’t wait for you to kill me, man.’ I got sucked into that enthusiasm and he did a great job. It’s just a shame that it was a short moment together. But I was privileged to pull the trigger in our little scene.”

Statham added: “He invited me to come make a record. I quickly relieved him of that bad choice.”

Post Malone landed the role by personally reaching out to Ritchie. “I know all about Post Malone,” Statham told Bossip in another recent interview.

“Guy [Ritchie] told me that Post called him up and said, ‘If you’re making a movie, I wanna be in it,’ and it was as simple as that. People wanna work with Guy Ritchie for some reason [laughs] – me too. You know, he’s got a good way, people like his films.”

He continued, “And that’s how it happened with Post – he gave the call and couldn’t have been more gracious. He turned up and just was as down to Earth as you could be, so we were really lucky. I’m glad I got to shake his hand, you know?”

In other Post Malone news, the singer-rapper could be releasing two new albums this year, according to his manager.