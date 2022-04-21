Java Jazz Festival 2022 adds Lomba Sihir, Romantic Echoes and more to lineup

The Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival has announced its second-phase lineup for its upcoming 17th edition in May.

The festival’s stacked second wave was announced via Instagram on Wednesday (April 20). Over 30 new acts, including the likes of Lomba Sihir, Romantic Echoes, Nadin Amizah, Tiara Andini, Basboi and Vira Talisa, were added.

The newly announced performers will join previously revealed acts such as PJ Morton, Afgan, Danilla Riyadi, Emma-Jean Thackray and more. The three-day festival takes place May 27-29 at the JIExpo Kemayoran grounds in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Tickets are currently on sale, with daily passes going for RP700,000. The festival will be headlined by a special set by Grammy-Award winner musician and Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton, which will require a special ticket priced at RP350,000. Get your tickets here.

The use of face masks will be compulsory at all times during the festival, with entry only permitted to patrons with complete vaccination against COVID-19, with at least one booster dose. A negative antigen test result is also required for entry.

Attendees will also need to have the PeduLindungi app updated with their latest COVID-19 information, including all vaccination status. Foreign festival-goers will have to validate their vaccinations via this link.

Java Jazz is one of several large-scale music events returning to Indonesia this year after the coronavirus pandemic. Other upcoming events include headlining concerts by Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell, JogjaROCKarta festival and Berdendang Bergoyang festival.

The lineup for Java Jazz Festival 2022 is:

PJ Morton (Special Show)

Adhitia Sofyan

Adikara Fardy

Adoria

Afgan

Alex Porat

Andmesh Kamaleng

Arti (Arsy Widianto & Tiara Andini)

Aryo Adhianto

Bass G ft. Matthew Sayersz

Bilal Indrajaya

Candra Darusman ft. Dira, Sandhy Sandoro, Rifan Kalbuadi, Natasya Elvira

D’Masiv

Danilla Riyadi

Dewa Budjana

Dirty Loops

Dreikids

Emma-Jean Thackray

Endah N Rhesa

Fiersa Besari

Gabe Bondoc

Gangga

Gilad Hekselman

G-Pluck

Hablot Brown

Humania

IDGITAF

Jakob Ogawa

Jarrod Lawson

Jaz

Juicy Lucy

Kahitna

Kenny Gabriel – The Playground Live Session

Keyon Harrold

Lalahuta

Lomba Sihir

Mantra Vutura

Marcell

Mikha Angelo

MLD SPOT Collaboration with Nonaria, Dua Empat, Vira Talisa, Ify Alysa

MLD JAZZ PROJECT in collaboration with Kaleb J, Basboi, Budi Doremi

Nadin Amizah

Oslo Ibrahim

RAN

Rendy Pandugo

Risky Febian

Romantic Echoes

Samm Henshaw

Sivia

Susu

Teddy Adhitya

The Bad Plus

The Good people

The Soulful

Tohpati

Yefta Dan Teman Tidur

Yura Yunita