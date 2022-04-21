Java Jazz Festival 2022 adds Lomba Sihir, Romantic Echoes and more to lineup

The Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival has announced its second-phase lineup for its upcoming 17th edition in May.
The festival’s stacked second wave was announced via Instagram on Wednesday (April 20). Over 30 new acts, including the likes of Lomba Sihir, Romantic Echoes, Nadin Amizah, Tiara Andini, Basboi and Vira Talisa, were added.
The newly announced performers will join previously revealed acts such as PJ Morton, Afgan, Danilla Riyadi, Emma-Jean Thackray and more. The three-day festival takes place May 27-29 at the JIExpo Kemayoran grounds in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Tickets are currently on sale, with daily passes going for RP700,000. The festival will be headlined by a special set by Grammy-Award winner musician and Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton, which will require a special ticket priced at RP350,000. Get your tickets here.
The use of face masks will be compulsory at all times during the festival, with entry only permitted to patrons with complete vaccination against COVID-19, with at least one booster dose. A negative antigen test result is also required for entry.
Attendees will also need to have the PeduLindungi app updated with their latest COVID-19 information, including all vaccination status. Foreign festival-goers will have to validate their vaccinations via this link.
Java Jazz is one of several large-scale music events returning to Indonesia this year after the coronavirus pandemic. Other upcoming events include headlining concerts by Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell, JogjaROCKarta festival and Berdendang Bergoyang festival.
The lineup for Java Jazz Festival 2022 is:
PJ Morton (Special Show)
Adhitia Sofyan
Adikara Fardy
Adoria
Afgan
Alex Porat
Andmesh Kamaleng
Arti (Arsy Widianto & Tiara Andini)
Aryo Adhianto
Bass G ft. Matthew Sayersz
Bilal Indrajaya
Candra Darusman ft. Dira, Sandhy Sandoro, Rifan Kalbuadi, Natasya Elvira
D’Masiv
Danilla Riyadi
Dewa Budjana
Dirty Loops
Dreikids
Emma-Jean Thackray
Endah N Rhesa
Fiersa Besari
Gabe Bondoc
Gangga
Gilad Hekselman
G-Pluck
Hablot Brown
Humania
IDGITAF
Jakob Ogawa
Jarrod Lawson
Jaz
Juicy Lucy
Kahitna
Kenny Gabriel – The Playground Live Session
Keyon Harrold
Lalahuta
Lomba Sihir
Mantra Vutura
Marcell
Mikha Angelo
MLD SPOT Collaboration with Nonaria, Dua Empat, Vira Talisa, Ify Alysa
MLD JAZZ PROJECT in collaboration with Kaleb J, Basboi, Budi Doremi
Nadin Amizah
Oslo Ibrahim
RAN
Rendy Pandugo
Risky Febian
Romantic Echoes
Samm Henshaw
Sivia
Susu
Teddy Adhitya
The Bad Plus
The Good people
The Soulful
Tohpati
Yefta Dan Teman Tidur
Yura Yunita