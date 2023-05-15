Indonesia’s Java Jazz Festival shares latest line-up featuring Laufey, Reality Club and many more

Indonesia’s BNI Java Jazz Festival is fast approaching, and the festival has revealed its latest line-up ahead of its 2023 event this June – check it out below.

Set to take place from June 2 through June 4 at the JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta, Indonesia, the current performance line-up for this year’s Java Jazz sees a tonne of new additions, along with the removal of one artist. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Advertisement

New additions to this year’s Java Jazz line-up include Icelandic-Chinese artist Laufey, Indonesia’s own Reality Club, Ardhito Pramono, Teza Sumendra, Bilal Indrajaya, GAC and more.

Meanwhile, Ginger Root, who was first announced for the festival in March, has withdrawn from the festival. “They hope to return to Indonesia as soon as possible,” Java Jazz wrote on Instagram.

Headliners Stephen Sanchez, The Chicago Experience featuring Danny Seraphine & Jeff Coffey, Cory Wong and Max are all set to play special shows, which will require an additional ticket apart from general festival admission passes.

Java Jazz has also shared the daily line-ups for each day of the festival, with more acts set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Last year’s edition was headlined by acts including pop singer JoJo, The Temptations Revue featuring Glenn Leonard, and Grammy-Award winner and Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton. Other international acts that played also included Emma Jean-Thackray and Dirty Loops.

Meanwhile, Indonesian acts in last year’s line-up included Dewa 19’s Ahmad Dhani featuring Ron King Big Band, Maliq & D’Essentials, Afgan, Danilla Riyadi, Lomba Sihir, Romantic Echoes, Nadin Amizah, Tiara Andini, Basboi, Vira Talisa as well as Candra Darusman.

The current line-up for the BNI Java Jazz festival 2023 is:

Friday, June 2:

Stephen Sanchez

The Chicago Experience ft. Danny Seraphine & Jeff Coffey

Ali

Ardhito Pramono

Bob James Trio

D’Ray

Devano & Salsha

Dua Empat

Écoutez

Fiko Nainggolan

Gaidaa

Gangga

Giacomo Turra

Grace Kelly

Gugun Blues Shelter

Harry Tuledo & The Turbulance of Soul

Jazzmeia Horn

Kenny Gabriel

Laufey

Littlefingers

Mario Biondi

Matt Johnson

Mike Del Ferro Trio ft. Rega Dauna

Morad

Muhamma Dompas

Nao Yoshioka

Nate Smith + Kinfolk

Okaay

On & On: José James Sings Badu

Paul Partohap

Perunggu

Rafi Sudirman

Reality Club

Rendy Pandugo

Rinni Wulandari

Rong King Big Band

Teza Sumendra

TITI DJ

Workshy

Saturday, June 3:

Cory Wong

Max

Adhitia Sofyan

Alonzo Brata

Arpi Alto

Batavia Collective ft. Kuba Skowronski

Cakra Khan Sings Soul

Dere

Deredia

Fabio Asher

Hojean

Indonesian Brazil Project ft. PFG

Jason Mountario, Sri Hanuraga, Kevin Andreas – Love Is

Jazzanova

Jesùs Molina

Jevin Julian

Joey Alexander

Juicy Luicy

Junko Onishi Quartet

Lalahuta

Matt Johnson

Nate Smith + Kinfolk

Noni

Oslo Ibrahim

Patti Austin

Peter Cincotti

Rayen Pono

Salon RNB (RL Klav, Moneva, Gavendri)

Sezairi

Stacey Ryan

Tony Monaco Trio

Tortured Soul

Yongkeys Plays Charlie Parker

Sunday, June 4:

Adam At

Anastasya Poetri

Andien

Antonio Sánchez & Bad Hombre with Thana Alexa, Bigyuki & Lex Sadler

Arpi Alto

Barry Likumahuwa & The Rhythm Service ft. Jesus Molina

Bilal Indrajaya

Borderline ft. Nita Aartsen

Brian Simpson ft. Grace Kelly

Christian Kuria

Christie with Otti Jamalus

Dikta Wicaksono

Endah N Rhesa

Eros Tjokro

F.I.E.R.Y ft. Novia Bachmid

Fiersa Besari

GAC

Giacomo Turra

Jazzanova

Jordon Susanto

Makaya McCraven

Manna

Novaria ft. Tetty Kadi

Rio Moreno Latin Combo

Rizky Febian

Romantic Echoes

Sequoia Projects

Sisitipsi

Sister Sledge

Tribute to Bob James

The Groove ft Tiara Effendy

The Soulful

Tiwi Sakuhachi

Tortured Soul

Trisum

Vina Panduwinata

Deddy Dhukun, Fariz RM, Mus Mujiono with F.I.E.R.Y Band