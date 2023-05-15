Indonesia’s Java Jazz Festival shares latest line-up featuring Laufey, Reality Club and many more

Indonesia’s BNI Java Jazz Festival is fast approaching, and the festival has revealed its latest line-up ahead of its 2023 event this June – check it out below.
Set to take place from June 2 through June 4 at the JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta, Indonesia, the current performance line-up for this year’s Java Jazz sees a tonne of new additions, along with the removal of one artist. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
New additions to this year’s Java Jazz line-up include Icelandic-Chinese artist Laufey, Indonesia’s own Reality Club, Ardhito Pramono, Teza Sumendra, Bilal Indrajaya, GAC and more.
Meanwhile, Ginger Root, who was first announced for the festival in March, has withdrawn from the festival. “They hope to return to Indonesia as soon as possible,” Java Jazz wrote on Instagram.
Headliners Stephen Sanchez, The Chicago Experience featuring Danny Seraphine & Jeff Coffey, Cory Wong and Max are all set to play special shows, which will require an additional ticket apart from general festival admission passes.
Java Jazz has also shared the daily line-ups for each day of the festival, with more acts set to be announced in the coming weeks.
Last year’s edition was headlined by acts including pop singer JoJo, The Temptations Revue featuring Glenn Leonard, and Grammy-Award winner and Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton. Other international acts that played also included Emma Jean-Thackray and Dirty Loops.
Meanwhile, Indonesian acts in last year’s line-up included Dewa 19’s Ahmad Dhani featuring Ron King Big Band, Maliq & D’Essentials, Afgan, Danilla Riyadi, Lomba Sihir, Romantic Echoes, Nadin Amizah, Tiara Andini, Basboi, Vira Talisa as well as Candra Darusman.
The current line-up for the BNI Java Jazz festival 2023 is:
Friday, June 2:
Stephen Sanchez
The Chicago Experience ft. Danny Seraphine & Jeff Coffey
Ali
Ardhito Pramono
Bob James Trio
D’Ray
Devano & Salsha
Dua Empat
Écoutez
Fiko Nainggolan
Gaidaa
Gangga
Giacomo Turra
Grace Kelly
Gugun Blues Shelter
Harry Tuledo & The Turbulance of Soul
Jazzmeia Horn
Kenny Gabriel
Laufey
Littlefingers
Mario Biondi
Matt Johnson
Mike Del Ferro Trio ft. Rega Dauna
Morad
Muhamma Dompas
Nao Yoshioka
Nate Smith + Kinfolk
Okaay
On & On: José James Sings Badu
Paul Partohap
Perunggu
Rafi Sudirman
Reality Club
Rendy Pandugo
Rinni Wulandari
Rong King Big Band
Teza Sumendra
TITI DJ
Workshy
Saturday, June 3:
Cory Wong
Max
Adhitia Sofyan
Alonzo Brata
Arpi Alto
Batavia Collective ft. Kuba Skowronski
Cakra Khan Sings Soul
Dere
Deredia
Fabio Asher
Hojean
Indonesian Brazil Project ft. PFG
Jason Mountario, Sri Hanuraga, Kevin Andreas – Love Is
Jazzanova
Jesùs Molina
Jevin Julian
Joey Alexander
Juicy Luicy
Junko Onishi Quartet
Lalahuta
Matt Johnson
Nate Smith + Kinfolk
Noni
Oslo Ibrahim
Patti Austin
Peter Cincotti
Rayen Pono
Salon RNB (RL Klav, Moneva, Gavendri)
Sezairi
Stacey Ryan
Tony Monaco Trio
Tortured Soul
Yongkeys Plays Charlie Parker
Sunday, June 4:
Adam At
Anastasya Poetri
Andien
Antonio Sánchez & Bad Hombre with Thana Alexa, Bigyuki & Lex Sadler
Arpi Alto
Barry Likumahuwa & The Rhythm Service ft. Jesus Molina
Bilal Indrajaya
Borderline ft. Nita Aartsen
Brian Simpson ft. Grace Kelly
Christian Kuria
Christie with Otti Jamalus
Dikta Wicaksono
Endah N Rhesa
Eros Tjokro
F.I.E.R.Y ft. Novia Bachmid
Fiersa Besari
GAC
Giacomo Turra
Jazzanova
Jordon Susanto
Makaya McCraven
Manna
Novaria ft. Tetty Kadi
Rio Moreno Latin Combo
Rizky Febian
Romantic Echoes
Sequoia Projects
Sisitipsi
Sister Sledge
Tribute to Bob James
The Groove ft Tiara Effendy
The Soulful
Tiwi Sakuhachi
Tortured Soul
Trisum
Vina Panduwinata
Deddy Dhukun, Fariz RM, Mus Mujiono with F.I.E.R.Y Band