Java Jazz Festival adds JoJo and Maliq and D’Essentials to line-up

Jakarta’s Java Jazz Festival has added pop/R&B singer JoJo and Indonesian band Maliq & D’Essentials to its lineup.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

The artists will join The Temptations Revue featuring Glenn Leonard, PJ Morton, Dewa 19’s Ahmad Dhani featuring Ron King Big Band, Emma-Jean Thackray, Afgan, Danilla Riyadi, Lomba Sihir, Romantic Echoes, Nadin Amizah, Tiara Andini, Basboi and Vira Talisa and many more at the three-day festival. Java Jazz will run from May 27 to May 29 at the JIExpo Kemayoran grounds in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Like previously announced headliners PJ Morton and The Temptations Revue, Jojo will play a special show that will require attendees to purchase an additional ticket on top of their festival passes. Morton tickets will cost RP450,000 while The Temptations Revue tickets will cost RP150,000, and JoJo’s tickets are priced at RP100,000.

Advertisement

Daily passes for the festival are currently going for RP850,000. Get your tickets here.

Face masks will be compulsory at all times during the festival, with entry only permitted to patrons with complete vaccination against COVID-19, with at least one booster dose according to guidelines set by the Indonesian government. A negative antigen test result is also required for entry.

Java Jazz joins a packed lineup of multiple large-scale music events returning to Indonesia this year following the relaxing of coronavirus-related public health measures in the country. Concerts by Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell, as well as large-scale festivals like We The Fest, PestaPora, JogjaROCKarta festival and Berdendang Bergoyang have already been announced.

The line-up for Java Jazz Festival 2022 is:

PJ Morton (Special Show)

The Temptations Revue featuring Glenn Leonard (Special Show)

JoJo (Special Show)

Adhitia Sofyan

Adikara Fardy ft. Ron King Horn Section

Adoria

Afgan

Agis Kania

Alex Porat

Andmesh Kamaleng

Arti (Arsy Widianto & Tiara Andini)

Aryo Adhianto

Barry Likumahuwa & The Rhythm Service

Bass G ft. Matthew Sayersz

Batavia Collective

Bilal Indrajaya

Candra Darusman ft. Dira, Sandhy Sandoro, Rifan Kalbuadi, Natasya Elvira

D’Masiv

Danilla Riyadi

Daniel Dionisius

Dewa Budjana

Dirty Loops

Dira

Dreikids

Emma-Jean Thackray

Endah N Rhesa

Eros Tjokro

Faris RM ft. Oslo Ibrahim & Faye Risakotta

Fatin Winaya Elma

Fiersa Besari

Gabe Bondoc

Gangga

Gilad Hekselman

G-Pluck

Hablot Brown

Humania

IDGITAF

Jakob Ogawa

Jarrod Lawson

Jaz

Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio with Nate Phillips and Joel Taylor

Johnny Stimson

Juicy Lucy

Kahitna

Kenny Gabriel – The Playground Live Session

Keyon Harrold

Kurt Elling “Superblue”

Lindsey Webster

Lalahuta

Lomba Sihir

Maliq & D’Essentials

Mantra Vutura

Marcell

Mikha Angelo

MLD SPOT Collaboration with Nonaria, Dua Empat, Vira Talisa, Ify Alysa

MLD JAZZ PROJECT in collaboration with Kaleb J, Basboi, Budi Doremi

Monita Tahalea

Mononeon

Nadin Amizah

Nicola Conte Spiritual Galaxy

Oslo Ibrahim

RAN

Rendy Pandugo

Reza Artamevia Rhythm & Groove All-Stars

Rizky Febian

Romantic Echoes

Ron King Big Band

Samm Henshaw

Scherrie & Susaye Formerly of the Supremes

Sivia

Soulfood

Susu

Teddy Adhitya

The Bad Plus

The Bakuucakar

The Good people

The Soulful

Tohpati

Vina Panduwinata

Yefta Dan Teman Tidur

Yura Yunita