Java Jazz Festival adds JoJo and Maliq and D’Essentials to line-up

Jakarta’s Java Jazz Festival has added pop/R&B singer JoJo and Indonesian band Maliq & D’Essentials to its lineup.
The artists will join The Temptations Revue featuring Glenn Leonard, PJ Morton, Dewa 19’s Ahmad Dhani featuring Ron King Big Band, Emma-Jean Thackray, Afgan, Danilla Riyadi, Lomba Sihir, Romantic Echoes, Nadin Amizah, Tiara Andini, Basboi and Vira Talisa and many more at the three-day festival. Java Jazz will run from May 27 to May 29 at the JIExpo Kemayoran grounds in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Like previously announced headliners PJ Morton and The Temptations Revue, Jojo will play a special show that will require attendees to purchase an additional ticket on top of their festival passes. Morton tickets will cost RP450,000 while The Temptations Revue tickets will cost RP150,000, and JoJo’s tickets are priced at RP100,000.
Daily passes for the festival are currently going for RP850,000. Get your tickets here.
Face masks will be compulsory at all times during the festival, with entry only permitted to patrons with complete vaccination against COVID-19, with at least one booster dose according to guidelines set by the Indonesian government. A negative antigen test result is also required for entry.
Java Jazz joins a packed lineup of multiple large-scale music events returning to Indonesia this year following the relaxing of coronavirus-related public health measures in the country. Concerts by Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell, as well as large-scale festivals like We The Fest, PestaPora, JogjaROCKarta festival and Berdendang Bergoyang have already been announced.
The line-up for Java Jazz Festival 2022 is:
PJ Morton (Special Show)
The Temptations Revue featuring Glenn Leonard (Special Show)
JoJo (Special Show)
Adhitia Sofyan
Adikara Fardy ft. Ron King Horn Section
Adoria
Afgan
Agis Kania
Alex Porat
Andmesh Kamaleng
Arti (Arsy Widianto & Tiara Andini)
Aryo Adhianto
Barry Likumahuwa & The Rhythm Service
Bass G ft. Matthew Sayersz
Batavia Collective
Bilal Indrajaya
Candra Darusman ft. Dira, Sandhy Sandoro, Rifan Kalbuadi, Natasya Elvira
D’Masiv
Danilla Riyadi
Daniel Dionisius
Dewa Budjana
Dirty Loops
Dira
Dreikids
Emma-Jean Thackray
Endah N Rhesa
Eros Tjokro
Faris RM ft. Oslo Ibrahim & Faye Risakotta
Fatin Winaya Elma
Fiersa Besari
Gabe Bondoc
Gangga
Gilad Hekselman
G-Pluck
Hablot Brown
Humania
IDGITAF
Jakob Ogawa
Jarrod Lawson
Jaz
Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio with Nate Phillips and Joel Taylor
Johnny Stimson
Juicy Lucy
Kahitna
Kenny Gabriel – The Playground Live Session
Keyon Harrold
Kurt Elling “Superblue”
Lindsey Webster
Lalahuta
Lomba Sihir
Maliq & D’Essentials
Mantra Vutura
Marcell
Mikha Angelo
MLD SPOT Collaboration with Nonaria, Dua Empat, Vira Talisa, Ify Alysa
MLD JAZZ PROJECT in collaboration with Kaleb J, Basboi, Budi Doremi
Monita Tahalea
Mononeon
Nadin Amizah
Nicola Conte Spiritual Galaxy
Oslo Ibrahim
RAN
Rendy Pandugo
Reza Artamevia Rhythm & Groove All-Stars
Rizky Febian
Romantic Echoes
Ron King Big Band
Samm Henshaw
Scherrie & Susaye Formerly of the Supremes
Sivia
Soulfood
Susu
Teddy Adhitya
The Bad Plus
The Bakuucakar
The Good people
The Soulful
Tohpati
Vina Panduwinata
Yefta Dan Teman Tidur
Yura Yunita