Java Jazz Festival announces first wave lineup: PJ Morton, Afgan, Danilla Riyadi and more

The Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival has announced the first lineup of performers for its 17th edition in May.

The festival’s lineup was announced via Instagram on Tuesday (April 5), and is led by headliner PJ Morton, the American Grammy Award-winning soul musician and keyboardist of Maroon 5. Other notable international acts slated to perform include Emma-Jean Thackray, Alex Porat, Hablot Brown and Samm Henshaw.

A slew of prominent Indonesian acts including Afgan, Danilla Riyadi, Gangga, Oslo Ibrahim, Rendy Pandugo and Yura Yunita have also been announced as performers. The festival has also teased “plenty more surprises”, which are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Check out the complete phase one lineup announcement below.

Tickets to the 2022 Java Jazz Festival are currently on sale, with daily passes going for RP700,000. A special ticket will be required for PJ Morton’s show, which costs RP350,000.

The use of face masks will be compulsory at all times during the festival, with entry only permitted to patrons with complete vaccination against COVID-19, with at least one booster dose. A negative antigen test result is also required for entry.

Attendees will also need to have the PeduLindungi app updated with their latest COVID-19 information, including all vaccination status. Foreign festival-goers will have to validate their vaccinations via this link.

Java Jazz will be the latest major music festival to return to Indonesia this year after the coronavirus pandemic. In late March, the Joyland festival made its return to Bali for the first time since 2019. Check out NME’s review of the festival here.

