JAWN releases R&B duet with Malaysia’s JAIE titled ‘Figure Out’

Singaporean singer-songwriter JAWN has released a new single featuring R&B singer JAIE titled ‘Figure Out’.

Released today (January 7) on digital music platforms, the song deals with themes of reconciliation, exploring the idea of putting aside pride and wanting to win a fight to come back to love. ‘Figure Out’ marks the first single by JAWN since 2021’s ‘want/need’.

The two musicians waste no time joining their voices together from the start of the track: “But when I push yeah you push back hard I / Try to move forward but you hit restart / I don’t know where we are going / I thought by now we’d know it / Till I / Figure out what I want / What I want is you,” the duo unite over the sultry R&B production.

‘Figure Out’ was co-produced by JAWN and Los Angeles-based musician Josh Jacobson.

“In a way, this song is a perfect representation of the space I’m in now – that search for belonging, that state of discomfort and flux, and that desire to find the place that you belong,” JAWN wrote in a social media post.

“I wanted to see if I could write outside my genre, and if I could write a chill beats sexy song, and if I could saaaaang instead of sing. Ultimately, and perhaps most importantly – I think lately I’m giving myself permission to have fun with music, and coming back to a place of passion and stankface. I am excited to be excited – it is a good place to be.”

JAWN, also known as Jon Chan, returned from a five-year musical hiatus with his 2020 singles ‘Feel Too Much’ and ‘Simple’, the latter a collaborative effort with fellow Singaporean singer-songwriter lewloh. Early last year, JAWN released the singles ‘A World Next Door to Yours’ and ‘want/need’.

Malaysian R&B pop singer JAIE, real name Chelsea Chan, released her first EP, ‘Gin Eyes’ in 2017, and went on to collaborate with indie-pop band Lost Spaces on the track ‘discohaze’ and on ‘Daylight’ with singer-songwriter NYK in 2019.

Chan played several shows in New York before the coronavirus pandemic restricted travel and live music, including a date at the famous Bowery Electric.