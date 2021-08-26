JAY B takes to the skies in ‘B.T.W’ music video, featuring Jay Park

JAY B has officially released his debut solo EP ‘SOMO:FUME’, along with a music video for the title track ‘B.T.W’.

The GOT7 singer’s six-track project features rapper and H1GHR MUSIC co-founder Jay Park on ‘B.T.W’, which was produced by hitmaker Cha Cha Malone. ‘SOMO:FUME’ also includes a number of high-profile collaborations with various K-pop artists, including g1ngr, MAMAMOO’s Wheein and K-R&B singer JUNNY.

Meanwhile, ‘B.T.W’ visual features the singer travelling around the world in a car that’s pulling a subburban house. He later links up with Park in a luxury airplane. “Anywhere with you by the way / I’mma show you everything by the way / Just trust and follow me / Hold my hand, hold me tight,” sings JAY B on the chorus.

Advertisement

The EP also includes the musician’s previously-released ‘Switch It Up’ single, as well as production contributions from rapper GRAY, WOOGIE and GroovyRoom on various other tracks. The CD version of the project also features a bonus track titled ‘Paranoia’.

News of JAY B’s comeback was first announced in July. According to H1GHR MUSIC, the forthcoming record will showcase JAY B’s unique musicality and performance through the album. Although the album will be R&B-influenced, it will feature various guest artists from a wide range of genres to showcase a different side of his artistry.

JAY B also recently spoke to Dazed Korea about his current goal of “pay[ing] more attention” to his solo career rather than GOT7. “Before I joined H1GHR MUSIC, I honestly thought about the seven GOT7 members more than I thought about myself,” he admitted.