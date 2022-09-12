JAY B shares retro music video teaser for ‘go UP’

GOT7 singer and soloist JAY B has unveiled a new teaser for his upcoming single ‘go UP’.

On September 12 at Midnight KST, the idol uploaded the first music teaser for his upcoming song ‘go UP’. The lead single, along with his second EP ‘Be Yourself’ are due out on September 21 at 6pm KST.

The new visual features an array of skilled dancers of all ages in abandoned construction sites and skateparks as they groove to the instrumental of JAY B’s forthcoming single. The singer appears towards the end of the clip as the camera pans out, singing: “what are you afraid of?”

Advertisement

The forthcoming EP will be JAY B’s second of his career, acting as the follow-up to last year’s ‘SOMO:FUME’. As of writing, CDNZA Records has yet to reveal the track list for the upcoming record.

‘Be Yourself’ comes shortly after JAY B’s digital single ‘Rocking Chair’ last month, which marked his first release under his new agency, CDNZA Records. The idol joined the newly-established label in July after leaving H1GHR MUSIC, which was founded by Korean-American musician Jay Park.

In a three-star review of last August’s ‘SOMO:FUME’, NME’s Sofiana Ramli wrote: “After being relieved from JYP Entertainment’s shackles to pursue creative freedom, you would expect the singer to use the opportunity of having a plethora of new producers and collaborators at his feet to experiment greatly, but the end result is neutral and safe.”