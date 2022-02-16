JAY B, Minzy, INFINITE’s Sunggyu to mentor upcoming survival show

IST Entertainment has revealed the star-studded list of mentors for its upcoming survival audition show, The Origin – A, B, Or What?.

The Origin – A, B, Or What? is a joint production between Kakao Entertainment and Sony Music Solutions, designed to produce a new boyband that will debut under IST Entertainment. The show will follow trainees as they undergo training with veteran K-pop idols and evaluations from expert judges and live audience members.

The survival show’s latest trailer introduces INFINITE’s Sunggyu, Minzy, GOT7’s JAY B, and Just Jerk’s Kwak Yoon-oung and Hwang Gyu-hong as the K-pop idols who will be mentoring the show’s contestants.

The idols, who will servie as “balancers” in the show, will decide which trainees will receive the “Ace” and “Death” cards. Trainees who receive the “Ace” cards will bring home various benefits for their team while trainees who receive the “Death” card will be sent home.

“This is the first audition program with the balance game format,” Sunggyu shared in the trailer. “I thought a lot about how this was unique and original,” Minzy added.

The Origin – A, B, Or What? is set to premiere on February 26, 5pm KST, with new episodes airing every Saturday through MBN, Kakao TV and 1theK.

