Jay Chou announces two concerts in Singapore this December

Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou will return to Singapore this December for two concerts.

Concert organisers G.H.Y Culture & Media announced the concerts via social media on Wednesday morning (April 13). The shows, part of the Jay Chou Carnival tour, are currently scheduled to take place on December 17 and 18 at the National Stadium.

Ticketing details are expected to be announced at a later date. More information can be found here.

Chou last performed in Singapore at the National Stadium in January 2020, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, as part of the same Carnival tour, which is meant to celebrate the Mandopop star’s career, which has spanned more than two decades. He released his debut album in 2000.

While a specific number of attendees for the concerts has yet to be announced, the Singapore National Stadium was able to seat 55,000 people pre-COVID. Under the country’s current COVID-19 guidelines, venues that can host more than 1,000 attendees will be allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity.

The concerts will not require a pre-event COVID-19 test, in line with the latest Community Safe Management Measures by Singapore’s Ministry of Health. However, proof of vaccination must be shown to gain entry.

Jay Chou is the latest act to announce a major concert in Singapore following the recent lift of a live music ban in the country. Fellow Taiwanese pop star A-Lin will hold Singapore’s first large-scale concert at the Indoor Stadium since March 2020 when she performs at there on May 28.

Other large-scale music events that are set to return to Singapore this year include the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix this October, although its entertainment line-up has yet to be announced.

In other news, Jay Chou recently revealed that his Bored Ape non-fungible token (NFT) was stolen from him on April Fool’s Day. He said on social media that it wasn’t an April Fool’s prank, and that the NFT was “gone”.