Jay Chou confirms July release date for new album

Taiwanese Mandopop star Jay Chou has revealed his 15th studio album is on the way.

Chou teased the upcoming release in a new behind-the-scenes video posted to his YouTube channel on Sunday (June 19). The video sees Chou roaming around Paris, shopping and chatting about his new music with friends.

In the video, Chou teases that the album will feature an “old” sound. “I want to write an old song, so I need an old microphone,” he tells his friends as they walk on the street.

Chou plays a short melody on a 1982 grand piano but stops short of buying it due to its million-Euro price tag, and also notes that while technology is able to produce “old sounds”, the ambience from recording with old instruments results in a more unique experience.

In the final seconds of the video, he appears to be performing and recording music while standing on the staircase of the Palais Garnier opera house, and it concludes by revealing a release date of July 15.

The title and tracklist of Chou’s upcoming album are still unknown. It will be his first studio album since 2016’s ‘Jay Chou’s Bedtime Stories’. He most recently released the single ‘Mojito’ in June 2020.

In mid-April, Chou announced two concerts in Singapore that are scheduled to take place on December 17 and 18 at the National Stadium. Both shows – his first in the city-state since January 2020 – are sold out.

Last month, it was announced that Chou’s upcoming concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in January 2023 has been postponed by a week. The show will now take place on January 15 instead of its original January 7 date.