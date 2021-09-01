NewsMusic News

Jay Chou responds to allegations that he plagiarised INFINITE’s ‘Julia’

“Generally, the chord progressions are similar when it comes to pop music”

By Puah Ziwei
Jay Chou performs at the 2018 Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 14, 2018 in Singapore. Credit: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Jay Chou has responded to allegations that his upcoming song plagiarises K-pop boyband INFINITE’s 2011 track ‘Julia’.

Over the weekend, the Taiwanese pop star had posted a snippet of an upcoming song on his Instagram account. However, fans of INFINITE noticed alleged similarities between the melody of Chou’s forthcoming track and the boyband’s 2011 song ‘Julia’, accusing the Mandopop star of plagiarism.

Chou has since spoken up about the plagiarism accusations in a statement to Taiwanese online newspaper Apple Daily. The singer said that chord progressions in pop songs can typically sound similar, while pointing out similarities between the allegedly plagiarised snippets and three of his 2000s songs: 2003’s ‘Sunny Day’ and ‘Her Eyelashes’, as well as 2004’s ‘Common Jasmin Orange’.

“The way the chords progress are the same. If the arrangement and instruments are the same, then it would sound similar,” Chou said, as translated by Koreaboo. “Generally, the chord progressions are similar when it comes to pop music.”

“The main point is how to use similar chords to create a new melody! The chord rotation has been used since a long time ago! I’m ahead of the times. Do I need to list them all out?” the Taiwanese singer jokingly added.

