Jay Chou releases ‘Pink Ocean’ music video shot in Columbia’s actual pink sea

Taiwanese Mandopop icon Jay Chou has released the latest music video from his new album ‘Greatest Works Of Art’, the summery pop cut ‘Pink Ocean’.

READ MORE: Elephant Gym expand their universe

The music video was shot at El Salar de Galerazamba in Columbia, which is better known as Columbia’s pink sea. Chou can be seen lounging on a yacht as a short cameo from his five-year-old son Jaylen opens the song to the sound of a ukelele. Chou sings in the track, “Our stories are like dreams / Pink oceans / Flashing sunsets / That heartfelt time that you stretch out” as the camera pans across the salt mine sea of El Salar de Galerazamba, which only turns pink in February and March each year.

Watch the music video for ‘Pink Ocean’ below.

Advertisement

Chou previously released a music video for the track ‘You Are The Firework I Missed’ from the same album earlier this year in July following the album’s release that same month. Chou has also released music videos for ‘Still Wandering’ and ‘Greatest Works Of Art’ – the former filmed in Las Vegas and the latter, which features Chinese pianist Lang Lang, in Paris.

Back in April, it was announced that the 43-year-old singer-songwriter will be performing in Singapore for two nights at the National stadium on December 17 and 18 as part of his ‘Jay Chou Carnival Tour’. This will mark the first time Chou returns to the city-state since his last concert in January 2020.

Chou is also slated to continue on the tour to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on January 15 2023. It was originally planned to take place on January 7, but was postponed by a week. G.H.Y Culture and Media, the concert promoters for Chou’s show in KL, announced that previously purchased tickets will still be valid for the new date.