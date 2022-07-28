Jay Chou shares moving music video for ‘You Are The Firework I Missed’

Taiwanese Mandopop icon Jay Chou has released a music video for the track ‘You Are The Firework I Missed’.

The emotive-four minute ballad was originally released as part of his latest album’s track listing, ‘Greatest Works Of Art’, which arrived on July 14. In the music video for ‘You Are The Firework I Missed’, Chou is seen driving around a barren land with a pensive look. He is also joined by a pianist, guitarist and drummer as they perform the track in the middle of nowhere.

Prior to ‘You Are The Firework I Missed’, Chou released music videos for ‘Still Wandering’ and ‘Greatest Works Of Art’ – the former filmed in Las Vegas and the latter, which features Chinese pianist Lang Lang, in Paris.

In April, the 43-year-old singer-songwriter announced that he will be performing in Singapore for two nights at the National stadium. It’s scheduled to take place on December 17 and 18 as part of his ‘Jay Chou Carnival Tour’. This will mark the first time Chou returns to the city-state since his last concert in January 2020.

Chou is also slated to continue on the tour to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on January 15 2023. It was originally planned to take place on January 7, but was postponed by a week. G.H.Y Culture and Media, the concert promoters for the Chou’s show in KL, announced that previously purchased tickets will still be valid for the new date.