Jay Chou shares music video for new single ‘Greatest Works Of Art’ featuring Chinese pianist Lang Lang

Jay Chou has released a music video for his new single ‘Greatest Works Of Art’ (‘最偉大的作品’) that was shot in Paris and features Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

The new music video, shared July 6, was directed by Chou himself. It was set in the Samaritaine department store located in the French capital, and features visual references to Belgian artist René Magritte’s “The Son Of Man” painting and an actor resembling the surrealist Salvador Dalí. Both artists are mentioned in the song’s lyrics, as are Matisse, Monet and Van Gogh.

Halfway through the ‘Greatest Works Of Art’ video, Chou faces off with Lang Lang at the piano. Watch it below:

Last month, the Taiwanese Mandopop star had hinted at a new album in a vlog shot in Paris, teasing “old sounds” recorded with vintage instruments. In the final seconds of the video, Chou appears to be performing and recording music while standing on the staircase of the Palais Garnier opera house.

That vlog also revealed an album release date of July 15. The new record will be his first studio album since 2016’s ‘Jay Chou’s Bedtime Stories’.

Chou is due to tour Singapore at the end of the year, performing sold-out shows on December 17 and 18 at the National Stadium. He will perform in Malaysia on January 15, 2023.