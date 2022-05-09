Jay Chou Singapore concert promoter issues apology for “technical issues” with ticket sales

The promoter and ticketing company behind Jay Chou’s stadium concerts in Singapore have issued apologies to the Mandopop star’s fans for “technical issues” with ticket sales.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

Priority fan tickets to Jay Chou’s two upcoming concerts at the Singapore National Stadium in December went on sale on Thursday (May 5) before general sales began on Sunday (May 8). However, the launch of ticket sales was marred by “technical issues”, according to promoter G. H. Y Culture & Media, resulting in long digital and in-person queues. Some fans claimed that they were stuck in digital queues for over eight hours before eventually being denied access to the website’s payment page.

A CNA report also notes that there were “snaking queues” at the Singapore Sports Hub at 8am on Thursday – two hours ahead of ticket sales – but no one was able to score tickets by 12:30pm due to a “system glitch”.

Advertisement

Another issue that fans online claim to have been facing are missing tickets, where they have yet to receive their tickets to the concerts despite funds being deducted from their bank accounts.

G. H. Y wrote on Facebook on Thursday: “Our ticket provider Ticketek has been facing technical issues and we had to slow down sales so as to resolve these issues. Fans can purchase their tickets via Ticketek now. You might experience having to wait and we are doing our best to transact as many bookings as possible.”

To Jay Chou Fans , we are very sorry for your experience while trying to purchase tickets to Jay Chou Carnival World… Posted by G.H.Y Culture & Media on Thursday, May 5, 2022

Ticketing platform Ticketek Singapore took to social media the next day to issue their own apology, stating: “We know it took fans longer than expected to purchase their tickets yesterday and we sincerely apologise for inconvenience caused. Some of you have reached out to us directly with questions on your purchases and we are responding to your queries as quickly as we can.”

Dear Jay Chou fans, thank you for your kind patience and understanding. We know it took fans longer than expected to… Posted by Ticketek Singapore on Friday, May 6, 2022

In response to fans’ comments regarding the “missing tickets” on Facebook, Ticketek noted that “if funds were deducted from your card and you have no corresponding transaction reflected under Order History, these funds have since been automatically returned to the card used”. The company also said that refunds may take “a few days” to reflect.

Advertisement

Limited Jay Chou tickets are still available for purchase here. NME has reached out to G. H. Y Culture & Media and Ticketek Singapore for comment.

Jay Chou’s two Singapore concerts are set to take place on December 17 and 18 as part of the Jay Chou Carnival tour. The concerts will not require a pre-event COVID-19 test, in line with the latest Community Safe Management Measures by Singapore’s Ministry of Health. However, proof of vaccination must be shown to gain entry.

In other Jay Chou news, the singer revealed last month that his Bored Ape non-fungible token (NFT) was stolen from him on April Fool’s Day. He said on social media that it wasn’t an April Fool’s prank, and that the NFT was “gone”.